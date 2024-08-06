Illinois Community Groups To Receive Financial Literacy Programming Thanks To Elizabeth Cruz, IFEC Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thanks to the efforts of Elizabeth Cruz, founder and owner of Moxie Financial Wellness, organizations across Illinois are receiving complimentary financial education resources and materials. These generous donations, announced by the Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) today, will benefit community groups, schools, and nonprofit organizations around the state.The materials and training are being distributed as part of the mission of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the parent organization of the IFEC. That mission includes founding state affiliate chapters to help state residents – in this case, Illinoisans – cope with the unique economic challenges they face. Cruz's donations empower community organizations with financial education resources designed to reach people of all ages and backgrounds, making a positive impact at the individual and community levels alike.Elizabeth Cruz, an IFEC Advisory Board member , holds a Master's Degree from Arizona State University and a Bachelor's from Loyola University in Chicago. This academic background complements her achievement of a Certified Personal Financial Wellness Consultant designation through the NFEC. Her specialized approach to financial coaching involves helping clients set clear personal finance goals, and then offering support and guidance as they pursue their journeys toward effective money management. On the IFEC Advisory Board, Cruz offers strategic insight and guidance to spread financial wellness throughout Illinois communities.The complimentary financial education resources Elizabeth Cruz is making available in Illinois aim to help residents of the Prairie State with the singular financial issues they encounter. For example, the most recent statistics indicate that one out of every 11 people in the state experiences hunger, while housing insecurity also represents a significant problem in the region.NFEC CEO Vince Shorb states, "I am deeply grateful to Elizabeth Cruz for her outstanding dedication and commitment to advancing financial wellness across Illinois. Her efforts have made a significant impact on community groups, providing them with comprehensive financial education programs that empower individuals and families to achieve greater financial stability and independence. Elizabeth's passion for financial literacy and her unwavering support for our mission have been instrumental in reaching and benefiting countless people throughout the state. Thank you, Elizabeth, for your invaluable contributions and for being a true champion of financial wellness."When asked about her objectives for participating on the Illinois Advisory Board and sponsoring the resource donations, Cruz answered,“My goals on the Advisory Board are similar to my goals as a financial coach – to transform uncertainty into understanding and financial challenges into achievements; and to help others write their own stories of financial success.” She added,“I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and making a meaningful impact in the lives of the individuals and communities we serve.”As a community champion of financial literacy, Elizabeth Cruz joins a group of professionals with specialized expertise across various areas related to propelling the financial wellness mission forward. In alignment with the vision of the NFEC, the Illinois Council has a short-term goal of helping Illinoisans gain access to the highest quality of financial education resources. Its longer-term goal is to guide individuals and communities toward greater economic empowerment.Three pillars underpin the IFEC mission: 1) provide Prairie State residents with ready access to top-quality financial education resources; 2) raise awareness and support for the financial wellness movement; and 3) forge strong partnerships to advocate for financial literacy campaigns that are sustainable and can be taken to scale.The IFEC (Illinois Financial Educators Council) is one state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET and a Certified B Corporation.® The NFEC has a larger mission to provide a global cadre of financial wellness champions with resources and training that support economic empowerment in communities around the world.

