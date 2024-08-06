Jatheon Joins The AWS Partner Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving for regulated industries, is announcing that they have joined the Web Services (AWS) Partner Network.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing that they have joined the Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global program that helps businesses build and market successful AWS-based solutions by providing resources, technical support, and opportunities for collaboration.

Jatheon Cloud is an AWS-based data archiving solution designed to help organizations manage and preserve their digital communications for compliance, ediscovery, and information governance. It offers advanced search, retrieval, and monitoring capabilities to ensure seamless access and management of archived data across various communication platforms.

As an APN technology partner, Jatheon joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

Jatheon's CEO, Marko Dinic, said:“Jatheon is excited to join the APN program. We chose to build our cloud platform on top of AWS because of its security and reliability. It's an honor for Jatheon to meet their rigid standards and bring their technical advantages to Jatheon customers. As an APN partner, Jatheon will gain even more visibility and be able to reach a larger number of potential customers. This will definitely help us stand out in the competitive enterprise information archiving market.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit .

