'Deeply Pained By Suffering...' Reliance Foundation Announces Relief, Long-Term Support For Wayanad

Reliance Foundation has pledged to provide comprehensive support to the people of Wayanad, Kerala, in the aftermath of the devastating landslides. The foundation's approach will focus on immediate, mid-term, and long-term relief, as well as sustainable initiatives for prevention and early warning systems.

Reliance Foundation multi-term support to Wayanad includes:

- Delivering essential nutrition, including milk and fruits, to people in camps

- Providing dry rations, kitchen utensils, and other essentials to help families resume their daily lives

- Food and nutrition support, including ready-to-eat meals and dry rations

- Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, including toiletries and hygiene essentials

- Shelter and living essentials, such as temporary shelters, bedding, and solar lanterns

- Sustainable livelihood recovery, including seeds, fodder, tools, and vocational training for affected families

- Education support, including books and play material for affected children

- Reliable connectivity through dedicated towers and Jio Bharat phones

- Psycho-social support and community healing, including counseling and social interaction

Reliance Foundation's ongoing commitment

Reliance Foundation has a history of providing relief and support to Kerala during times of crisis, including the floods of 2018, 2019, and 2021, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation remains committed to supporting the people of Wayanad in the long term, enabling a resilient and thriving community for the future.

About Reliance Foundation

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic wing of Reliance Industries Limited, aiming to address India's development challenges through innovation and sustainable solutions. Led by Nita M Ambani, the foundation has touched the lives of over 77 million people across India, focusing on rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster management, women empowerment, urban renewal, and arts, culture, and heritage.

