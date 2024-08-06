Paris Olympics 2024: US Gold Medalist Proposes To Girlfriend With 2,738 Roses In Front Of Eiffel Tower Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Justin Best secured a medal at the Paris last week - the country's first rowing medal in the men's four class since 1960. But the 'best day of his life' came later on Monday as he proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower. The event was broadcast on live TV and showed the rower getting down on one knee amidst thousands of yellow roses as well-wishers cheered.

“Each yellow rose represents a day that you and I have been together. Our streak on Snapchat is 2,738 days right now. So there are 2,738 yellow roses from Snapchat. Our love is truly now immortalised. I am so, so happy. This is the best day of my life,” Best told USA Today.

The development comes mere days after Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen proposed to badminton mixed doubles gold medalist Huang Yaqiong minutes after her win . Meanwhile her partner and fellow gold medallist Zheng Siwei said he got engaged three years ago after losing in the final and considered this a better experience.

“For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game. Today I am an Olympic champion and I got proposed (to), so that's something I didn't expect,” AP quoted Huang as saying through an interpreter.

Liam Corrigan, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Nick Mead won the elusive gold last week on Thursday by beating out New Zealand and defending world champion Britain. The same group had previously left the Tokyo Games three years ago without any medals before proceeding to win silver at the world championships last year and gold at the world cup race in Lucerne earlier this year.

The US men's four had last stood on the Olympic podium during the London Games in 2012 to receive a bronze medal.

| Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here's how India, others have done on Day 11

(With inputs from agencies)