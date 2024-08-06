Muhammad Yunus Ready To Head Bangladesh 'Interim Government' Says 'I Am Honoured'
8/6/2024 10:27:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday he was ready to head an interim government in Bangladesh after mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler sheikh Hasina to flee the country.
"I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," he said in a written statement to AFP.
"If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it," he said, also calling for "free elections."
