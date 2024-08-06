Kabul Passport Directorate Implements Expedited Service Enhancements

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Acting Head of the Passport Directorate at the of Interior announced the establishment of three new passport centers in Kabul, expediting the passport distribution process.

Norullah Patman, the spokesperson for the department, stated on Tuesday, August 6, that the registration website of these centers opens weekly, assigning appointment dates for passport applicants.

He emphasized that 12,000 passports are distributed daily across Afghanistan to applicants who have completed the necessary procedures.

Patman highlighted that applicants can now receive their passports within a week after completing the required formalities.

Earlier, the Passport Directorate had announced the opening of three new passport centers in Darul Aman, Qalai Zaman Khan, and Tangi Tarkhil areas of Kabul.

According to official statistics, two million people obtained new passports in the past year, reflecting a significant increase in demand over the last two years, with thousands applying daily in Kabul and provinces nationwide.

Amid the economic hardships and security challenges in Afghanistan, the surge in passport applications underscores the population's concerns over safety and livelihood.

The accessibility of passports is critical for many Afghans seeking opportunities abroad amidst rising unemployment and poverty. However, the process remains a lifeline for those attempting to secure a means of travel and potentially relocate in search of stability and economic security outside the country's borders.

