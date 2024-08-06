CRGE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Charge Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Charge Enterprises, Inc. ("Charge" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRGE ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 15, 2021 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 29, 2024.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at

, or by email at

[email protected] .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Charge admitted on November 21, 2023, that it had received a default notice from its senior lender, Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"). The Company further informed the market that its claim of holding "approximately $9.9 million of Company assets . . . in the form of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities or similar readily liquid assets" was false. These funds had been invested in an illiquid limited partnership interest and were thus "not immediately able to be liquidated or readily accessible." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Charge, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm