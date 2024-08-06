V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Mexican Cheeses Take Top Honors At Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Multiple Blue Ribbon Wins
CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., a leader in authentic Mexican cheese and dairy products, announced today that all seven of the company's entries at the Illinois State Fair Dairy Products competition received blue ribbons, with two products achieving perfect scores of 100.
Notably,
V&V Supremo's
Queso
Blanco, which received a perfect score, has been selected as one of the Top 5 overall products at the competition and will be auctioned off during the prestigious Governor's Sale of Champions on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 4:30PM
CDT.
V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco
Chihuahua® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers
Chihuahua® Brand Cheese
Crema Supremo® Mexican Style Sour Cream
V&V Supremo® Queso Blanco
V&V Supremo® Oaxaca
V&V
Supremo's
complete
list
of
blue
ribbon-winning
products for
2024
includes:
Queso
Blanco – Perfect
Score
–
Selected
for
Governor's
Sale
of
Champions
Chihuahua® Brand Cheese
–
Browntown, WI Plant
–
Perfect Score
Chihuahua® Brand Cheese – Arena, WI Plant
Chihuahua® Brand Cheese
with
Jalapeño Peppers
Crema Supremo® Mexican
Style
Sour
Cream
Queso
Fresco
Oaxaca
"We
had
another
great year
at
the
Illinois
State Fair
Dairy
Products Contest
and
are
thrilled
that all our entries received top honors," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of our team, who work tirelessly to produce the highest quality dairy products for our customers."
The
Illinois State
Fair
Dairy Products
competition
is
a
celebrated
event
that
has
been
running for over a century, showcasing the finest dairy products and the skills of their producers. With hundreds of vendors participating each year, winning a blue ribbon at this competition is regarded as a significant achievement in the industry.
For more information about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, please visit .
About V&V Supremo Foods ® , Inc.
V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand
quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.
To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. visit
