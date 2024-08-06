V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Mexican Cheeses Take Top Honors At Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multiple Blue Ribbon Wins

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., a leader in authentic Mexican cheese and dairy products, announced today that all seven of the company's entries at the Illinois State Fair Dairy Products competition received blue ribbons, with two products achieving perfect scores of 100.

Notably,

V&V Supremo's

Queso

Blanco, which received a perfect score, has been selected as one of the Top 5 overall products at the competition and will be auctioned off during the prestigious Governor's Sale of Champions on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 4:30PM

CDT.

V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

Crema Supremo® Mexican Style Sour Cream

V&V Supremo® Queso Blanco

V&V Supremo® Oaxaca

V&V

Supremo's

complete

list

of

blue

ribbon-winning

products for

2024

includes:



Queso

Blanco – Perfect

Score

–

Selected

for

Governor's

Sale

of

Champions

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

–

Browntown, WI Plant

–

Perfect Score

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese – Arena, WI Plant

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

with

Jalapeño Peppers

Crema Supremo® Mexican

Style

Sour

Cream

Queso

Fresco Oaxaca

"We

had

another

great year

at

the

Illinois

State Fair

Dairy

Products Contest

and

are

thrilled

that all our entries received top honors," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of our team, who work tirelessly to produce the highest quality dairy products for our customers."

The

Illinois State

Fair

Dairy Products

competition

is

a

celebrated

event

that

has

been

running for over a century, showcasing the finest dairy products and the skills of their producers. With hundreds of vendors participating each year, winning a blue ribbon at this competition is regarded as a significant achievement in the industry.

For more information about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, please visit .

About V&V Supremo Foods ® , Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand

quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.