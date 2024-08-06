Dentalinsurance Adds New Guardian Dental Plan With High Max Benefit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DentalInsurance , the leader in insurance comparison shopping, continues to expand its dental insurance choices with the addition of a sixth individual dental plan from Guardian . The new plan, named the Guardian Advantage Premier , is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) dental plan with a $3,000 annual maximum benefit. A maximum benefit is the yearly limit on insurance contributions toward covered services. The Advantage Premier's maximum is twice as high as Guardian's Advantage Diamond PPO plan. The plan also has the choice flexibility of a PPO plan so consumers can go out of network for dental care if they prefer.

"We've been doing business with Guardian since 2015," says President Avery Smith, "because they offer a compelling combination of affordability and benefits. Over the years, it's been a very successful relationship for both of our companies.

There has been a trend among consumers toward dental plans with higher protection against dental expenses and Guardian's new Advantage Premier plan answers that need with its $3,000 annual maximum.""

The Advantage Premier plan brings comprehensive benefits from Guardian with coverage for preventive, basic, and major dental services. Additionally, the plan includes orthodontic coverage, which is uncommon among traditional dental insurance offerings.

Guardian has over 138,000 plus dentists from which to choose and most of their plans do not have waiting periods delaying access to dental benefits.

Consumers interested in additional details on the Guardian products offered through DentalInsurance can visit the site's web page Guardian Dental Insurance .

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance

is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

SOURCE DentalInsurance