The Master Trades Group Acquires Freedom Air & Plumbing

The Master Trades Group ("MTG"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services operating in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions announced today that it has completed the of Freedom Air & Plumbing, a full-service provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services located in Rockledge, Florida.

MTG's platform consists of a diverse and growing portfolio of home service brands in key regions throughout the U.S. The acquisition of Freedom adds additional capabilities in the attractive growth of the Southeast, advancing MTG's mission of delivering superior home service offerings to its customers.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of The Master Trades Group, said, "We're excited to continue our acquisition growth strategy by partnering with Freedom, a leading HVAC and plumbing home services company in central Florida. We admire the longevity and success that the Freedom team has achieved through their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, and we share a company culture that largely entails a customer-first mentality. We look forward to all the accomplishments and milestones we will achieve together."

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," Andrew Procell, President of Freedom Air & Plumbing, remarked. "The Freedom Air & Plumbing team and I are thrilled to join the MTG family. Our companies share many cultural values, including a strong emphasis on employee well-being and customer satisfaction.

Leveraging MTG's resources, marketing experience, and organic growth strategy, Freedom is poised to fulfill its vision of being a regional leader in the home services industry."



About The Master Trades Group

The Master Trades Group is a leading residential Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical services platform that consists of a growing and diverse portfolio of home service brands. Focused on protecting brand legacies while aiding in strategic growth, The Master Trades Group has a reputation for teamwork, collaboration, and value creation for partner brands. By applying best practices and a disciplined approach to integration, the Master Trades Group stands as a thought leader and catalyst for expansive growth within the trades.

About Freedom Air & Plumbing

Freedom Air & Plumbing is a leading HVAC and plumbing home services company in central Florida, with a focus on all facets of plumbing, heating, and cooling. Freedom has a storied history and has been deeply rooted in their local community for over 20 years. A focus on continuous improvement and a commitment to superior customer service have solidified their reputation as an industry leader in central Florida. For more information about Freedom Air & Plumbing, please visit .

