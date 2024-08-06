Celebrate Black Business Month By Volunteering As A Business Mentor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCORE mentors donate their time and expertise to support small business owners on their path to success.

August is National Black Business Month in the U.S., where 3.5 million businesses are Black-owned, according to the U.S. Census. As a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE encourages volunteers from all business backgrounds to support Black-owned businesses by becoming a mentor.

Tonyia Smith, owner of Silver Slice Bakery in Seattle, worked with SCORE mentors to grow her business.

SCORE client Lenora Ebule founded the Tennessee-based business Bailan Spice, which she scaled quickly with guidance from her mentor.

Supporting Black entrepreneurs

By becoming a SCORE volunteer mentor, you have the opportunity to make a real impact on the success of these businesses and the individuals behind them. In fact, entrepreneurs who receive three or more hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth.

"Working with SCORE helped my business grow from a smidge of an idea into a company I believe will scale significantly more than what it is today," said Lenora Ebule, SCORE client and founder of Bailan Spice.

Giving back

Volunteering as a mentor is a rewarding experience that allows you to share your knowledge and expertise with others. You can help entrepreneurs overcome challenges, brainstorm new ideas and turn their business dreams into reality. By becoming a mentor, you can also expand your own network and gain valuable experience in coaching and leadership.

SCORE mentor Willie Johnson explains why he volunteers: "My interest in becoming a SCORE mentor stems from my desire to give time to aspiring entrepreneurs, assisting them with different resources and mentorship along the way. As a veteran business owner, I believe that volunteerism in the local community is an amazing way to give back."

Join the team

Do you have business experience you'd like to share with others? Entrepreneurs can benefit from your help. SCORE's diverse team of mentors brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, and new perspectives and ideas are always welcome. By becoming a SCORE mentor, you can share your expertise with small businesses nationwide, including those that are Black-owned.

SCORE provides a comprehensive range of resources and tools to support both mentors and clients, including online workshops, webinars and local events. Volunteering as a mentor with SCORE is a wonderful way to give back to your community and contribute to the success of small businesses. To learn more about becoming a SCORE mentor, visit score .

