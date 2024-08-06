(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced Data, AI-Powered Vertical Search, Conversational Answer Engine Revolutionize How Business Professionals and Knowledge Workers Intelligently Search and Generate Accurate Fully-cited Answers from Trusted Sources

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Studios Inc , the leading AI for enterprise search, business intelligence and regulatory intelligence, today announced PowerIntell.AI ( ) , the most advanced free generative AI-powered Global Business Intelligence app specifically designed for business professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, journalists, publishers, risk practitioners, researchers and other knowledge workers everywhere.



PowerIntell.AI hybrid vertical search technology incorporates structured search, semantic text search as well as metadata filtering all in a single query, to retrieve and rank the most relevant search results. The app revolutionizes the way business professionals and knowledge workers search and interact with information on the Internet. Users can intelligently search and discover critical knowledge, trends and insights in real-time and generate accurate, intelligent answers. PowerIntell.AI provides full source citations for built-in auditability so users can easily check the original sources for context and validation.

PowerIntell.AI solve the issues of both timeliness and 'hallucinations' with LLMs by delivering real-time, attributable, fact-based insights, generating accurate source citations and fact attribution, and leveraging contextually enhanced data, combined with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology. PowerIntell.AI leverages OpenAI GPT-4o and will integrate additional leading LLMs later this year, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

“More than a billion business professionals and knowledge workers globally use traditional search engines like Google and Bing and are increasingly frustrated with an endless list of article links to sift through and overwhelmed with search ads and sponsored links. Conversational consumer-focused“answer engines” like ChatGPT and Perplexity are prone to partial answers, misinformation and“hallucinations” and lack proper citations to published sources. Business professionals and knowledge workers require timely, accurate knowledge and intelligence from trusted, fully-cited sources.

“Traditional search engines and answer engines work fine for certain uses, but were not developed to address the specific needs of business professionals and knowledge workers in today's fast changing global economy. Traditional search engines and answer engines do not provide user flexibility and control over search criteria and context, including advanced metadata filtering. PowerIntell.AI was developed specifically for business professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, journalists, publishers, researchers and all knowledge workers that require highly relevant intelligent search results with accurate answers and proper attribution to trusted sources,” said Jim Tousignant, CEO and Founder of FinTech Studios.

Following our July 17th Free Apollo ProTM for Journalist announcement, and furthering our commitment to publishers and journalists, FinTech Studios announces today the PowerIntell Publisher Program , which includes revenue sharing with publishers, and free access to PowerIntell.AI platform, APIs and developer support. This program allows each publisher partner to create their own custom intelligent search engine or dashboard on their website where visitors can search and ask conversational questions and receive accurate, timely, intelligent answers citing only the publisher's content. PowerIntell Publisher Program delivers on the company's vision of partnering with publishers to help them increase their productivity, grow their brand awareness, increase their site traffic, generate new revenue streams, leverage new technology to engage their audiences, and get proper source attribution for their important work.

In the coming months, PowerIntell.AI will include advertising in intelligent search results and AI Assistant“Suggestion Questions” and will pay publishers a 20% royalty of PowerIntell.AI ad revenues, based on the number of times publisher content is referenced in answers and the number of times users click on hyperlinks to source articles. Advertisers and brands can pay for specific search terms or topics and pay to ask specific related Suggestion Questions.

PowerIntell.AI Intelligent search, dashboard analytics and conversational answer engine intelligently filter user searches for millions of public and private companies, people, topics, regions, industries, sources, and much more. PowerIntell.AI includes“dynamic” AI-generated suggestions and curated template prompts to generate timely, relevant insights, answers and intelligence that are properly attributed to trusted sources with hyperlinks to the source articles being cited.

PowerIntell.AI indexes and analyzes millions of global sources in 49 languages in real-time, generating unique structured metadata that greatly enhances user search results. PowerIntell.AI hybrid vertical search technology incorporates structured search, semantic text search and metadata filtering all in a single query, to retrieve and rank the most relevant search results. Contextually enriched data is processed, stored and managed externally from 3rd party LLM models and enables PowerIntell.AI to generate real-time, factually correct, properly attributed search results and business intelligence by grounding the structured metadata with LLM prompts using RAG technology. This contextually enhanced information enables today's knowledge worker to get accurate answers to questions, generate important insights, visualize trends and create actionable intelligence with greater speed and reliability, combined with best-in-class source citations and attribution.

RAG is the process of optimizing the output of a large language model, so it references an authoritative knowledge base outside of its training data sources before generating a response. RAG is highly effective in providing up-to-date and context-specific information, making it the preferred method for grounding LLMs. Importantly, RAG does not contribute any training data to the LLMs. This approach results in up-to-the-minute, accurate intelligence and insights, providing a significant advantage for users of PowerIntell.AI .

PowerIntell.AI Components



Answer Generation - PowerIntell.AI leverages industry-leading LLM's, including GPT-4o, to help answer questions and generate human-like text responses to user queries. This allows PowerIntell.AI to provide accurate, contextually relevant answers.

Real-Time Web Indexing - PowerIntell.AI indexes millions of highly curated public information sources in real-time to ensure users can intelligently search for up-to-date information from trusted sources. This capability allows PowerIntell.AI to deliver current, relevant business intelligence and insights.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) - PowerIntell.AI NLP capabilities are powered by a unique data taxonomy that understands the context and nuances of global markets to generate precise and contextually relevant answers.

Intelligence Engine - The core of PowerIntell.AI is its intelligence engine, which synthesizes information from millions of sources in 49 languages and presents relevant search results, answers and insights in a concise, easy-to-understand format. The intelligence engine generates source citations and relevant suggestions to enhance the reliability and depth of the responses.

Both Structured and Conversational Search - PowerIntell.AI offers structured search filtering, combined with a conversational answer engine, leveraging GPT-4o to facilitate a dialogue-based interaction with users. Users can do structured searches, ask conversational questions, select context-relevant suggestions or template prompts and receive accurate, nuanced answers. Customization and Personalization - PowerIntell.AI allows users to customize search filters, dashboards, channels and LLMs, including GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini and GPT-4 Turbo. This model flexibility enables users to tailor the responses to their specific needs and preferences.

About FinTech Studios

FinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence and regulatory intelligence using cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world's most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios AI-based intelligence solutions are available via browser apps, dashboards, widgets, newsletters and APIs, as well as enterprise delivery via intranets and Microsoft Teams.

FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.

To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit , or contact us at ... .

Register now for free access to PowerIntell.AI at .