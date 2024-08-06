Risk Strategies Announces Selection Of Julie Harkins As Chief Operating Officer Of Its Parady Financial Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brings deep experience to new position at retirement solutions division

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced that Julie Harkins has been selected as Chief Operating Officer of Parady Group . Parady is a specialty division of Risk Strategies Financial and Wealth business segment dedicated to helping the diverse needs of clients who are planning for or in their retirement years. In this newly created position, Harkins will oversee Parady's business and service operations, as well as their staffing and client support processes.



Joining Parady with a decade of experience in investment management, Harkins previously worked at Allianz Life Insurance of North America. At Allianz, she served as Divisional Vice President FMO Distribution, where she was responsible for growing sales and increasing the productivity of assigned agents and registered representatives. Harkins' tenure at Allianz began in 2013 as a sales consultant, and she progressed through various roles of increasing responsibility.

“We are excited to have Julie join our organization at this time of accelerating growth,” said John Greenbaum, Executive Vice President, Risk Strategies.“With Julie on board, Parady will be able to more fully and efficiently ensure that we're connecting our clients and prospects with the broad scope of capabilities the firm has to offer as part of Risk Strategies.”

In her role as COO of Parady, Harkins will oversee the recruiting and hiring process for all new business and service representatives. Additionally, she will collaborate with leadership on business planning to support the firm's growth and serve as a direct liaison with carriers and independent marketing organizations.

“In considering the next step in my career, I saw this position with Parady as a unique opportunity to build on my strengths in sales management at a dynamic, high growth organization,” said Harkins.“I'm excited to help design and execute the programs that will build success for Parady and its clients.”

Risk Strategies acquired Parady in March of 2023. They specialize in providing clients with unique strategies to protect their assets, income planning, and retirement services. Parady solves income challenges using annuity and life insurance products and provides this mix of valuable services using a team approach with each client. Harkins, who has passed the Series 6, 7, 26 and 63 exams, holds an MBA from National American University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies , part of Accession Risk Management Group , is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. .

