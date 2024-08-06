Cardiac Valve Repair Devices Pipeline Research Report 2024: Stages Of Development, Segments, Region And Countries, Regulatory Path And Key Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Valve Repair Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the Cardiac Valve Repair Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Extensive coverage of the Cardiac Valve Repair Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Cardiac Valve Repair Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Cardiac Valve Repair Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices Companies and Product Overview

6 Cardiac Valve Repair Devices - Recent Developments

7 Appendix

4Tech Cardio Ireland Ltd

Affluent Medical SASU

Ample Medical Inc

Anchorvalve

Ancora Heart Inc

Approxima Srl

Asan Medical Center

BioVentrix Inc

Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Scientific Corp

Cardiac Implants LLC

Cardiosolutions Inc

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celyad Oncology SA

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Columbia University

ConKay Medical Systems Inc

CoreMedic AG

CUBE SRL

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Emory University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hangzhou DeJin Medtech Co Ltd

Hanxin Medical Technology (Shenzhen) Co Ltd

Harpoon Medical Inc

HVR Cardio Oy

Kardium Inc

Kekai Life Sciences

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd

LuSeed Vascular

Mardil Medical, Inc.

Mayo Clinic

Meacor Inc

Medical University of Vienna

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

MiCardia Corp

Michigan Critical Care Consultants Inc

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp

Millipede LLC

Mitral Print Inc

Mitralflex Sarl

Mitralign Inc

Mitre Medical Corp

MVRx, Inc.

Occlufit AG

P+F Products + Features GmbH

Pi-Cardia Ltd

Rambam Health Care Campus

SCR, Inc.

Shanghai Shenqi Medical Technology Co Ltd

Strait Access Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Syntach AB

Tau Pnu Medical Co., Ltd.

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Tgen Tech LLC

TransCardiac Therapeutics, LLC (Inactive)

Transmural systems LLC

TTK Healthcare Ltd

University of Manitoba

University of South Carolina

Valcare Medical

valsculp

Valtech Cardio Ltd

Vesalius Cardiovascular Inc Viacor Inc

