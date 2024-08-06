Germany Green Buildings Industry Profile 2024 Featuring Vinci, Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, And Strabag

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Buildings in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German green buildings recorded revenues of $5.9 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023

Green Buildings in Germany profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Green Buildings involve the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of buildings in an environmentally responsible and resource-efficient way. The goal of green buildings is to minimize a building's negative impact on the environment and human health while maximizing its positive impact on energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality, and overall sustainability.

The residential segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $3.1 billion, equivalent to 52.1% of the market's overall value. In 2023, the German green buildings market witnessed an annual growth of 5.5%. The growth is attributed to the expanding construction activities and initiatives to minimize carbon emissions from building construction.

