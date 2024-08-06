Consensus Core Selects Cologix As Its Canadian Hub To Launch New NVIDIA-Powered GPU-As-A-Service In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration fills critical gap for businesses seeking to leverage AI technologies in Canada

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, announced its collaboration with Consensus Core , an AI cloud service provider, to support the needs of AI technologies at its MTL10 ScalelogixSM data center in Montréal, Canada. This collaboration enables Consensus Core to launch a new, NVIDIA-powered GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) in the Canadian market and transforms MTL10 into a hub for its high-performance AI workloads.

“As a registered member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Consensus Core will supercharge AI in Canada,” said Wayne Lloyd, co-founder and CEO of Consensus Core.“Implementing AI in data centers with the powerful NVIDIA accelerated computing platform requires a specialized approach. We have selected Cologix to address this need. As a Canadian company, we sought a partner offering colocation services for GPUs for both Canadian and international clients. Cologix's hyperscale and highly interconnected data centers enable us to densify and scale our services to meet customer demands efficiently.”

GPUaaS offers powerful graphics processing units over the internet, designed for tasks including AI, machine learning and 3D rendering that require massive parallel processing capabilities. Unlike general cloud services that use general-purpose platforms for a wide range of applications, GPUaaS provides specialized, high-performance computing for specific AI tasks. This benefits companies that want to start doing AI workloads because instead of buying and maintaining their own physical servers and hardware, they can get access to NVIDIA accelerated computing on a per-hour basis from Consensus Core. This means less downtime waiting for delivery and easy-to-use tools to deliver business results faster.

NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU-accelerated clusters will power Consensus Core's GPUaaS operated in Cologix's Montréal data center. NVIDIA H100 extends the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU's global-to-shared asynchronous transfer capabilities across all address spaces and adds support for tensor memory access patterns. It enables applications to build end-to-end asynchronous pipelines that move data into and off the chip, completely overlapping and hiding data movement with computation.

MTL10 is among Cologix's largest network-neutral data centers, offering connectivity via high-count, diverse and scalable fiber with direct access to the Meet-Me-Room (MMR) in Montréal at Cologix's MTL3 facility. The data center also offers strong interconnection capabilities to build and scale businesses with more than 100 unique network providers and low-latency connections to hyperscale cloud providers. MTL10 is a 180,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility that is ISO 27001 certified by Schellman and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“We're thrilled to partner with Consensus Core to bring its GPUaaS offering to Canada,” said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of Cologix Canada.“Consensus Core's innovative solution fills a critical gap in the market, empowering businesses of all sizes to leverage the immense power of AI and machine learning. At Cologix, we are deeply committed to supporting the growth of the Canadian technology sector, and this collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing the essential infrastructure and services that businesses need to thrive in today's world.”

This collaboration between Cologix and Consensus Core positions MTL10 as the premier hub for high-performance AI in Canada, providing businesses with the infrastructure and tools required to take advantage of the full potential of AI technologies.

About Consensus Core

Consensus Core is revolutionizing the AI landscape by offering high-performance GPUs and networking tailored to all AI needs. As part of the NVIDIA Partner Network, it provides businesses with scalable, secure, and sustainable solutions to train their AI models and deploy high-performance applications.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 12 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers' businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable and self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

