The University Of Texas Permian Basin Represented By Student Fellows In The Archer Fellowship Program In Washington D.C

- Lin CrowsonODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Brandon Lippert from the Archer Fellowship Program as well as Luke Christensen's selection to the fall 2024 cohort.The Archer Fellowship Program was established by The University of Texas System in conjunction with former U.S. Representative Bill Archer as a way to bring highly motivated and accomplished students to Washington, D.C., for a comprehensive academic and professional experience. Each academic semester, a cohort of students are selected from UT System schools to participate in the Fellowship through internship opportunities. Selection for the program is based on a competitive application process and interview process.“We are extremely proud of our student representatives in the program,” stated Lin Crowson, Associate Dean of Student Housing and Leadership Programs at UT Permian Basin.“We are always excited for each of our fellows to have the opportunity to experience this transformative program. Each student from UTPB who is accepted to participate in the program continues to represent the Permian Basin in such an extraordinary way, we have a fantastic group of high-caliber students here in the Permian Basin.” Students who participate in the Archer Fellowship Program can expect to have a challenging yet rewarding experience that will enable them to grow both personally and professionally.Brandon Lippert, a Spring 2024 UT Permian Basin graduate, was selected as a fellow during his final semester. During his time in Washington, Lippert served as the Advancement Intern for the Washington Performing Arts as well as Production and Operations Intern for the National Symphony Orchestra.During the Washington DC Fly-In event that representatives from UT Permian Basin participated in, Brandon was able to share his experience with his peers. Of the current students that traveled to Washington was newly selected fellow, Luke Christensen. Christensen has been accepted into the Fall 2024 cohort of the Archer Fellowship Program. Both Lippert and Christensen were able to discuss experiences and expectations of the program during their shared time in Washington. After reflecting on his discussions with Lippert, Christensen stated,“Getting to hang out with Brandon [during the Washington DC Fly-In event] was a great insight into the kinds of skills and knowledge I will take away from this experience. He encouraged me to really get involved with the social and cultural aspects of the program and of DC.”Christensen said his original expectations of the program centered around the opportunity to gain both educational and professional experience, however, was able to glean more insight into the true value of the program after having participated in the interview process.“Towards the end of the interview, Christine Anderson, the Assistant Director of Admissions for the Archer Center, was speaking on how the program has shifted in recent years to address what the country needs. This includes a need for productive and respectful dialogue, friendship in disagreement, honest leadership, and integrity. When I heard this, I knew that it was really something I wanted to be a part of,” said Christensen.The selection of Brandon Lippert and Luke Christensen as Archer Fellows underscores UT Permian Basin's commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing transformative opportunities for its students. These fellowships not only recognize the achievements of Brandon and Luke but also reflect the university's dedication to nurturing future leaders who will contribute to society in meaningful ways.For more information about the Shepperd Leadership Institute and its initiatives, visit .

