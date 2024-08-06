The Beach Club At Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina Provides A One-Stop Destination For Weddings In The South

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blending southern charm with breathtaking waterfront views, The Charleston Harbor Resort offers seven unique venues for grand celebrations of up to 500.

Situated next door to each other on the Marina, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina and Harborside Hotel present seven different event spaces.

Situated next door to each other on the Marina, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina and Harborside Hotel present a multitude of event spaces. Ceremonies at Harborside Beach capture the Lowcountry charm while providing stunning views of the famous Charleston skyline over the harbor. Distinctive reception venues such as the Yacht Club, Lookout Pavilion, Harborside Lawn, and Sunrise Terrace. Each provides an ideal setting for friends and family to celebrate. The on-site restaurant, the Charleston Harbor Fish House, provides additional venue options for rehearsal dinners, bridal luncheons, and farewell brunches. The resort's experienced and knowledgeable team makes the planning process stress-free by providing assistance with every aspect of the preparations from meeting space set-up design to guidance in making the perfect menu selections to accommodate dietary restrictions, personal preferences, and budget.

Guests also have access to excursions on the water through the resort's marina, the largest one in the Carolinas. Being a full-service seaside retreat, the resort provides every element and amenity needed for creating an effortless destination wedding, including: hotel accommodations for out-of-town guests, a variety of venues for wedding events and the Estuary Spa, with a full menu of relaxing massage and body services. The Marina Store features an array of keepsakes and gift ideas for wedding parties and can also create customized Wedding Party Welcome Bags.

For guests who are staying for a celebratory weekend, there are a number of activities and amenities available. The resort offers a full-service marina, the Estuary Spa, three restaurants/bar options, a fitness center and three outdoor pools. In addition, the complimentary resort shuttle and the Charleston Water Taxi both provide a convenient, enjoyable way to see the sites around the city. Other activities can be arranged, including private poolside cabana rentals and more .

Event venues are as follows:

The Harborside Beach – up to 500 seated guests or 650 for a standing ceremony

The Beach Club Events Lawn – up to 120 seated guests or 165 for a standing ceremony

The Yacht Club – up to 100 seated guests or 175 for a seated ceremony

The Atlantic Ballroom – up to 90 people seated with a dance floor or 165 for a standing ceremony

The Lookout Pavilion – up to 150 – 350 guests for a seated meal or 1,500 for a standing ceremony

The Sunrise Terrace/Deck – up to 150 guests for a served meal or 250 for a standing ceremony

Fish House Harbor Room- up to 40 seated guests and Fish House Porch – up to 72 seated guests

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is located 7 miles from downtown Charleston at 20 Patriots Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464. Rates start at $250 per night.

For more information and reservations, visit or call (843) 856-0028. Find The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor on Facebook and @beachclubcharleston on Instagram.

About The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

Pairing Southern hospitality and luxury amenities, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is located minutes away from Charleston's acclaimed historic district. Each guestroom features elegant décor and stunning views of Charleston's waterfront. The Beach Club was named one of Fodor's Best New Hotels in the World in 2016 and is currently the #1 Resort in South Carolina and the #2 Resort in the South in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards.

