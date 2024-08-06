Audial Music AI Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Audio Production Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audial Music AI today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI music tools platform, set to transform the landscape of digital audio production. This innovative online service combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with user-friendly interfaces to offer a comprehensive suite of tools for musicians, producers, and audio enthusiasts.

At the heart of the platform is an advanced AI stem splitter , capable of separating full mixes into individual components including vocals, bass, drums, and other instruments. This technology addresses a long-standing challenge in the music industry, providing a powerful vocal remover and instrumental extractor that maintains exceptional audio quality.

"Our AI stem splitter represents a significant leap forward in audio separation technology," said Zach Farrell, Founder of Audial Music AI. "Whether you're looking to remove vocals from a song, isolate specific instruments, or create remix-ready stems, our platform delivers professional-grade results with just a few clicks."

The platform also features an innovative AI MIDI converter and generator, bridging the gap between audio and MIDI. Users can easily transform audio recordings into MIDI data or generate new MIDI compositions using AI, opening up new possibilities for music creation and arrangement.

Key features of the Audial Music AI platform include:

AI Vocal Remover: Efficiently separate vocals from instrumentals.

Stem Splitter: Extract individual instruments from full mixes.

MIDI Converter: Transform audio to MIDI using advanced AI algorithms.

BPM Finder and Key Finder: Automatically detect tempo and musical key.

Free AI Mastering : Achieve professional-quality masters with reference track matching.

Vocal Isolator: Focus on vocal performances for analysis or remixing.

RMS Analyzer: Gain insights into the dynamics of your tracks.

The platform also offers a range of additional tools including a voice isolator, instrumental remover, and options to remove voice from songs or remove vocals from music.

"Our goal is to make professional-grade audio tools accessible to everyone," added Zach Farrell. "From hobbyist producers to established studios, our AI-powered platform democratizes advanced audio processing techniques."

Audial Music AI's online platform is designed with user experience in mind, featuring an intuitive interface that allows users to easily upload music, split stems, transcribe MIDI, and master their songs with a reference track. The company is committed to continuous innovation, with plans to expand its AI music tools and capabilities in the coming months.

