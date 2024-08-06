Jumbula Wins The Summer 2024 Top Performer Award From Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jumbula Named Summer 2024 Top Performer by SourceForge

Jumbula is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of registration , payment, and class/camp management software , today announced that it has been awarded a Summer 2024 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews, placing them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.“It's my pleasure to award the Summer 2024 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge.“Jumbula has been named a Top Performer this Summer in the Class Registration and Camp Management categories. Their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations, and keep up the great work!”To win the Summer 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, demonstrating the utmost quality that Jumbula delivers to customers."Jumbula is honored to receive the Summer 2024 Top Performer Award from SourceForge, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service that our users truly appreciate," said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments , invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot/software/ business software and services directory.

