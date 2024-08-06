Flexgen And DG Matrix Announce Strategic Partnership For EV Fleet Charging Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DG Matrix and FlexGen Announce Strategic Partnership for EV Fleet Charging

Strategic Partnership will Utilize FlexGen's Leading Software HybridOS with DG Matrix's Innovative Multi-Port Power Router

- Haroon InamRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FlexGen, the leading storage digital controls and software solutions provider, and DG Matrix, Inc., the global leader in high-power, high-efficiency integrated-distributed-energy EV charging systems, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate market deployment of fast-charging EV Fleet infrastructure. The partnership will utilize FlexGen's industry-leading energy management software platform HybridOS , with the DG Matrix Power Router for EV charging , designed to simultaneously integrate multiple energy generation and storage sources. The partnership will focus on improving station performance, accelerating deployment timelines, and ensuring that charging stations are reliable and consistently available. Improvements will be achieved by developing technological solutions, implementing maintenance strategies, and innovating in other ways to support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure.“DG Matrix is committed to developing the best-in-class EV fleet charging solutions, and FlexGen is the industry leader in energy storage software solutions. With major logistics companies rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles, this collaboration aims to accelerate EV charger deployment, improve station performance, and reduce downtime while enhancing grid resiliency. We are excited to work with FlexGen to support the electric transition in the logistics industry,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix.“We are thrilled to partner with DG Matrix to develop advanced EV fleet charging solutions that address the urgent needs of the logistics industry and the grid. This strategic partnership will accelerate the deployment of EV fleet charging, improve grid resiliency, reduce carbon emissions, and capitalize on federal tax credits. Together, we are paving the way for a greener and more efficient future in transportation,” said Pasi Taimela, CIO of FlexGen.The DG Matrix multi-port architecture redefines the future of transportation with transformational technology that seamlessly integrates renewable energy sources into electric vehicle charging. For more information, please visit .FlexGen's software platform, HybridOS, is designed to meet the diverse needs of the new energy grid, energy storage owners, and EV Fleet operators and ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience. To learn more about the powerful capabilities of HybridOS, visit: .About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for utility-scale energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software, digital controls, and advanced analytics, FlexGen delivers energy storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. FlexGen's products and services help improve the reliability and sustainability of the power grid. The company's clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, renewable energy, electric cooperatives, and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, visit .About DG MatrixDG Matrix is revolutionizing the power electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly reliable solutions, designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source, AC or DC; up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume; industry-leading efficiency; and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. Their transformational multi-port architecture allows for universal applications, empowering users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more at .

