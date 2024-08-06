عربي


Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Udhampur

8/6/2024 10:14:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Khaned area of Basanthgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday , Police said.

Informing via X Platform, The DIG Udhampur X handle wrote,“After specfic input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway”, reads the post.

More details will follow soon.

Kashmir Observer

