Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Udhampur
8/6/2024 10:14:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Khaned area of Basanthgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday , Police said.
Informing via X Platform, The DIG Udhampur X handle wrote,“After specfic input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway”, reads the post.
More details will follow soon.
