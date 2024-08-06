Yuva Rajput Sabha Holds Rally In Jammu Demanding Restoration Of Statehood To J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), a leading non-political organisation of Rajputs, took out a rally here on Tuesday to press for early restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

This came a day after fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

While the opposition parties, including the and PDP, observed the fifth anniversary of the Article 370 abrogation as 'black day' and staged protests, the BJP celebrated the day by holding rallies in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of YRS activists led by their president Rajinder Singh assembled at the statue of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi bridge in the heart of the city and later took out a peaceful march to nearby Vikram chowk, crossing the Tawi bridge by foot amid chanting of slogans like 'Riyasat ka darja wapus do' (restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir).

A contingent of the police and paramilitary forces accompanied the protesters, who later returned to the starting point before dispersing off peacefully.

“We waited for five long years for restoration of statehood to J&K and we feel that they are not going to restore the statehood without a struggle...We request everyone to join the demand for the future of our children,” the YRS chief told reporters.

He said the YRS has decided to intensify the protests across Jammu in the coming days to compel the Central government to accept the popular demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will sit together on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh (on September 23) and decide the future course of action. Today, we are taking pledge that we will not rest till our demand for restoration of statehood is not fulfilled,” Singh said.

The rally caused heavy traffic jams in the city due to the closure of one tube of the Tawi bridge even as police diverted the traffic to other routes.

“Our only demand is restoration of statehood along with our rights. We have nothing to do with (assembly) elections and we will fight for the rights of the people till the last drop of our blood. We are ready to take the batons,” former YRS president Rajan Singh Happy said.

He said the Dogras have made a lot of sacrifices for extending the borders of the state during their rule and“downgrading our state which is crown of India is an insult to those sacrifices”.

Highlighting the demand for restoration of statehood, a banner put out by the YRS also read,“Lets unite and fight for the betterment and rights of Jammu and Kashmir”.



