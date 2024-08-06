عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
25,500 Tickets Sold For FC Qarabağ Vs. PFC Ludogorets Match

25,500 Tickets Sold For FC Qarabağ Vs. PFC Ludogorets Match


8/6/2024 10:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Around 25,500 football fans have already purchased tickets for FC Qarabağ-PFC Ludagorets match, Azernews reports.

The match will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium on August 6 as part of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The limited number of tickets can be purchased from iTicket sales points, FC Qarabağ fan-shop on Park Bulvar, and ticket offices of the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium.

The match starts at 20:00 (Baku time). The return match will be played on August 13.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108522939


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search