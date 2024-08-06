25,500 Tickets Sold For FC Qarabağ Vs. PFC Ludogorets Match

25,500 Tickets Sold For FC Qarabağ Vs. PFC Ludogorets Match
Around 25,500 football fans have already purchased tickets for
FC Qarabağ-PFC Ludagorets match, Azernews
reports.
The match will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium on
August 6 as part of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League third
qualifying round.
The limited number of tickets can be purchased from iTicket sales points, FC Qarabağ fan-shop on
Park Bulvar, and ticket offices of the Tofig Bahramov Republic
Stadium.
The match starts at 20:00 (Baku time). The return match will be
played on August 13.
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the first season under a
new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games
against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint
group.
The final will be played on May 31 2025, at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League
will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League
league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA
Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of
the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
