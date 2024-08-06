Kazakhstan Offers Azerbaijan To Explore Possibilities Of Implementing Joint Gas Projects
8/6/2024 10:09:55 AM
"Kazakhstan supports the expansion of cooperation in the field
of gas with Azerbaijan and other countries in the Central Asian
region."
Azernews reports that this statement was made
by Almasadam Satkaliyev, the Minister of energy of Kazakhstan.
During his speech at the first meeting of energy ministers of
Asian countries in Astana today, the minister noted that Kazakhstan
is currently beginning to implement a global project focused on the
development and transmission of green energy in collaboration with
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
He added that the country is actively discussing the
construction of the Kambarata SES-1 large-scale hydropower plant
with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
"In this regard, I propose that we consider the possibilities of
implementing similar projects, particularly in the gas sector, with
the countries in the region," A. Satkaliyev stated.
According to him, Central Asian countries are currently facing
global instability in energy resource supply, fluctuations in oil
and gas prices, and other challenges.
"To ensure reliable energy supply, we need to develop mechanisms
related to forecasting and managing these challenges, as well as
strengthen cooperation among our countries," the Kazakh minister
suggested.
He also urged his colleagues to intensify efforts to enhance
cooperation by expanding energy trade opportunities, developing
low-carbon initiatives, achieving carbon neutrality, and ensuring a
phased energy transition.
