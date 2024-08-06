Five People Rescued From Rubble In Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the center of Kharkiv, five people were rescued from the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike the morning of August 6.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on the central part of the city. According to preliminary information, eight civilians, including an 8-month-old boy, were injured after a residential area was hit," the statement said.
A medical facility, office and garage premises, a university dormitory, and non-residential buildings were damaged.
A fire broke out at the site of the shelling. Rescuers have pulled five people from the rubble. Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire. Rescue operations are underway.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 6, the Russian forces struck a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the enemy used the Iskander missile system.
