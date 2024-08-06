India Electronics And Semiconductor Association And KDEM Collaborate On India's First ESDM Tech Yatra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 06th August 2024: The India and Association (IESA), in collaboration with Karnataka Digital Mission (KDEM) and support from Karnataka Department of IT, BT, ST, organized the Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra. The purpose of the Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra is to offer an extensive knowledge of the Electronic System Design and Manufacture (ESDM) in the Mysuru cluster and scale it up further towards India's ESDM powerhouse ambition.



On behalf of Hon\'ble Shri Priyank M Kharge of IT, BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, IT BT Department, had industry interactions at Mysuru and a press interaction to introduce Mysuru\'s Big Tech Show 2024 and Karnataka ESDM Brand.



Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, during press interactions, stated, \"We envision Bengaluru as a design hub and Mysuru as a manufacturing hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is strategically important for India, not only to meet domestic needs but also to become a significant player on the global stage. IESA is pleased to be part of today\'s session and to collaborate with Mysuru companies to support their growth and expansion.\"



Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, of KDEM, stated that the cluster event showcases all of Mysuru\'s major manufacturing companies, test facilities, industry cluster, talent, and government policies which serves as an important milestone in making Karnataka the global hub for ESDM with the support of IESA and industry bodies.



Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, stated, \"This initiative, in collaboration with KDEM, aims to provide industry stakeholders with opportunities to gain insights, learn from successes, and engage in productive discussions with Mysuru industry leaders and the Government of Karnataka. The event\'s highlight was the engaging discussions on the market trends, R&D, and opportunities within the ESDM sector, bringing together top Indian and global tech industry leaders from IESA's 300+ members, Mysuru Cluster Entrepreneurs, KDEM and the Karnataka's IT, BT, and ST department under one roof. Karnataka is on track to make significant contributions to India's $500 billion ESDM industry by 2030.\"



The day was marked with key announcements by Govt of Karnataka on 1000cr ESDM investment and 5000 Jobs, the launch of the new Karnataka ESDM Brand, Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024, mention of 923 Startup support through the elevate program, GTC, etc.



The Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra provided a guided tour of the Mysuru ESDM ecosystem, offering a firsthand look at the region\'s capabilities and infrastructure within the Mysuru cluster. The day included important interactions between industry leaders and ITBT Secretary of Govt of Karnataka and KDEM facilitated by Mr. Ruchir Dixit (IESA Vice Chairman) and Mr. Sanjeev Keskar (IESA EC member). Mr. BV Naidu ( Chairman KDEM), Mr. Navin Bishnoi (IESA EC), Mr. Jitendra Chadha (Ex- IESA Chairman), Mr. Ved Mall ( IESA ), and Mr. Raghu Panicker( Kaynes ), Mr. Anil Muniswamy ( Ex. IESA Chairman) and Ms. Poonam ( IESA WiSE CIG ) were other key members who joined to make the event successful. The bus journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru offered networking opportunities for Bengaluru leaders while enjoying the natural scenery.



IESA has been actively supporting various Government of Karnataka initiatives, leading to the establishment and expansion of numerous GCCs, multiple startup incubation centers, the Campus Connect program, EMC of Mysuru, and the ESDM policy, etc. IESA\'s ongoing partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), KITS, and the Government of Karnataka aims to strengthen the ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the region, contributing to India's status as a global semiconductor and electronics powerhouse.



About IESA



IESA is India\'s premier industry body for ESDM & Intelligent Electronics. Our main objective is to establish India as a leading global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. We work with government ministries, industry players, and academic institutions to facilitate the comprehensive implementation of the Program for Development of Semiconductor and Display Ecosystem. Our team of renowned experts in semiconductor and display technologies is committed to promoting technology solutions that positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indians, 06th August 2024: The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), in collaboration with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and support from Karnataka Department of IT, BT, ST, organized the Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra. The purpose of the Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra is to offer an extensive knowledge of the Electronic System Design and Manufacture (ESDM) industry in the Mysuru cluster and scale it up further towards India's ESDM powerhouse ambition.



On behalf of Hon\'ble Minister Shri Priyank M Kharge of IT, BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, IT BT Department, had industry interactions at Mysuru and a press interaction to introduce Mysuru\'s Big Tech Show 2024 and Karnataka ESDM Brand.



Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, during press interactions, stated, \"We envision Bengaluru as a design hub and Mysuru as a manufacturing hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is strategically important for India, not only to meet domestic needs but also to become a significant player on the global stage. IESA is pleased to be part of today\'s session and to collaborate with Mysuru companies to support their growth and expansion.\"



Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, of KDEM, stated that the cluster event showcases all of Mysuru\'s major manufacturing companies, test facilities, industry cluster, talent, and government policies which serves as an important milestone in making Karnataka the global hub for ESDM with the support of IESA and industry bodies.



Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, stated, \"This initiative, in collaboration with KDEM, aims to provide industry stakeholders with opportunities to gain insights, learn from successes, and engage in productive discussions with Mysuru industry leaders and the Government of Karnataka. The event\'s highlight was the engaging discussions on the market trends, R&D, and opportunities within the ESDM sector, bringing together top Indian and global tech industry leaders from IESA's 300+ members, Mysuru Cluster Entrepreneurs, KDEM and the Karnataka's IT, BT, and ST department under one roof. Karnataka is on track to make significant contributions to India's $500 billion ESDM industry by 2030.\"



The day was marked with key announcements by Govt of Karnataka on 1000cr ESDM investment and 5000 Jobs, the launch of the new Karnataka ESDM Brand, Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024, mention of 923 Startup support through the elevate program, GTC, etc.



The Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra provided a guided tour of the Mysuru ESDM ecosystem, offering a firsthand look at the region\'s capabilities and infrastructure within the Mysuru cluster. The day included important interactions between industry leaders and ITBT Secretary of Govt of Karnataka and KDEM facilitated by Mr. Ruchir Dixit (IESA Vice Chairman) and Mr. Sanjeev Keskar (IESA EC member). Mr. BV Naidu ( Chairman KDEM), Mr. Navin Bishnoi (IESA EC), Mr. Jitendra Chadha (Ex- IESA Chairman), Mr. Ved Mall ( IESA ), and Mr. Raghu Panicker( Kaynes ), Mr. Anil Muniswamy ( Ex. IESA Chairman) and Ms. Poonam ( IESA WiSE CIG ) were other key members who joined to make the event successful. The bus journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru offered networking opportunities for Bengaluru leaders while enjoying the natural scenery.



IESA has been actively supporting various Government of Karnataka initiatives, leading to the establishment and expansion of numerous GCCs, multiple startup incubation centers, the Campus Connect program, EMC of Mysuru, and the ESDM policy, etc. IESA\'s ongoing partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), KITS, and the Government of Karnataka aims to strengthen the ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the region, contributing to India's status as a global semiconductor and electronics powerhouse.



About IESA



IESA is India\'s premier industry body for ESDM & Intelligent Electronics. Our main objective is to establish India as a leading global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. We work with government ministries, industry players, and academic institutions to facilitate the comprehensive implementation of the Program for Development of Semiconductor and Display Ecosystem. Our team of renowned experts in semiconductor and display technologies is committed to promoting technology solutions that positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indians.

User :- Gladys Priya

Email :...