Qatar University Announces Admission Of 5,600 Students For Fall 2024 Semester

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has announced the admission decisions for the Fall 2024 semester, welcoming approximately 5,600 new students across its various colleges.

Dr. Mohammad Diab, Vice President for Student Affairs at QU, highlighted that 71 percent of the admitted students are Qatari nationals.

Admissions include incoming freshmen, transfer students from other universities, second bachelor's degree applicants, and visiting students. Admission criteria are based on the capacity of each college. Classes for the Fall 2024 semester will commence on August 25, 2024.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammad Diab, Vice President for Student Affairs at QU, stated, "We are delighted to welcome our new students admitted for the Fall 2024 semester to their National University. We wish them a successful academic journey full of achievements and successes. At QU, we believe that education exceeds academic achievement, encompassing an integrated learning process that includes both academic and non-academic activities. These experiences contribute to shaping students' personalities and developing their skills."

Dr. Diab added, "We are dedicated to providing a stimulating learning environment that enables students to maximize the opportunities available on campus. Our commitment extends to offering the necessary resources and capabilities to help students achieve excellence. QU is unwavering in its support of students at every step of their academic journey, ensuring they can realize their future ambitions and goals."

Dr. Diab urged all applicants for the Fall 2024 semester to check their admission decisions in their online admission accounts on the university websit .

He also noted that admission to QU is based on the capacity of each college and the competitiveness among applicants, and meeting the minimum high school requirements does not necessarily guarantee admission to the college.

He emphasized that those who did not secure admission for Fall 2024 could apply for the Spring 2025 semester.

Newly admitted students are required to participate in an online orientation program starting on Sunday, 18 August 2024 for all colleges. All admitted students will be contacted via email with details and links to the orientation platform. Classes for the Fall 2024 semester will begin on 25 August 2024, for all students, with the end of the add/drop period on 29 August, 2024.



The orientation program aims to save time and effort for new students recently admitted to the university and to introduce them to university services and policies remotely. Attendance and completion of the orientation program are mandatory for all students to complete the admissions process. Students who do not complete the orientation program will not be able to register for courses or attend lectures in the Fall 2024 semester, resulting in the cancellation of their admission and requiring them to reapply for a later semester.



The online orientation program is an interactive electronic platform that includes many videos and presentations introducing the most important university information. The program aims to familiarize new students with the university environment, student-related policies and regulations, and the services offered to students during their academic journey at QU. It also provides information and instructions, allowing them to access and use the electronic portal, email services, and academic advising services, as well as easily and flexibly select and register for courses from their screens.



Regarding scholarships, QU has announced various scholarship decisions, including excellence admission scholarships, scholarships for GCC nationals holding Qatari secondary certificates, excellence awards for current enrolled students, and scholarships for children of QU staff members, applicable to both new and current students for the Fall 2024 semester.



As part of its scholarship system, QU offers a variety of scholarships and sponsorship programs for Qatari, resident, and international students. These opportunities are available for both the Fall and Spring semesters of each academic year. To be eligible for these scholarships, new applicants must possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, secure final (unconditional) admission to the university, and not be recipients of any other external funding or scholarships.



Scholarship awards are highly competitive and contingent upon the applicant's academic performance. Merely meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee a scholarship. Scholarships are granted to those with the highest grades, subject to the availability of seats for each scholarship program. Students who do not receive scholarships for the Fall 2024 semester can apply for outstanding performance scholarships in subsequent semesters, provided they meet the necessary requirements.



With 12 colleges offering 51 undergraduate programs and 53 graduate programs, QU aims to attract talented students and prepare them for success in various fields, aligning with Qatar's national priorities. Supported by 18 research centers, QU also emphasizes providing high-quality education, research, and community engagement to prepare graduates who are increasingly in demand in the business world and academic circles and meet Qatar National Vision 2030.

