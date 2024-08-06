Build Your Dream Bite At FAAE Pistahan With Skyflakes!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -Calling all snack enthusiasts! Get ready to unleash your creativity and embark on a flavor adventure at the SkyFlakes booth during the FAAE Pistahan Parade and Festival this summer. SkyFlakes, the delicious and versatile cracker brand, is bringing their innovative spirit with a 2-day interactive experience from August 10th to 11th, 2024.

Endless Flavor Combinations Await!

SkyFlakes crackers video with toppings

Ditch the ordinary and create customizable snack masterpieces at the SkyFlakes booth. They'll be a mouthwatering selection of free product samples to spark your imagination, offering endless possibilities to tantalize your taste buds and discover endless snacking possibilities you can try at home.

SkyFlakes: The Perfect Canvas for Your Culinary Creation

SkyFlakes' signature light, buttery flavor and sturdy rectangle shape are the ideal base for building your one-of-a-kind snack masterpiece. They're super versatile, so get ready to mix and match flavors to fit your cravings.

"We're excited to celebrate snacking in a whole new way at FAAE Pistahan," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "SkyFlakes are the perfect canvas for endless flavor combinations, and we can't wait to see what delicious creations come to life!"

More Than Just a Snack!

The SkyFlakes experience at FAAE Pistahan Parade & Festival goes beyond the bite:



Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad!

Free samples and live demos: Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and fam. Don't forget to tag #SkyFlakesFAAEPistahan on social media!

Mark Your Calendars!

Don't miss out on the fun! Head to the SkyFlakes booth at the FAAE Pistahan Parade & Festival on August 10th & 11th . Let's celebrate delicious possibilities together!

Join the Conversation:

Follow SkyFlakes on social media for more delicious fun and recipe inspiration:



Facebook:

Tiktok: @skyflakes_northamerica Instagram:

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.



SOURCE Monde Nissin