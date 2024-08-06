China Fluoride Materials Monthly Intelligence Service 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Fluoride Materials Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Fluoride Materials Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's fluorochemicals market. It is a monthly published newsletter and grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China is now a leading producer of a whole range of fluorochemicals. However, competition in the is shifting as traditional low- to mid-end product sectors such as hydrogen fluoride, aluminum fluoride and cryolite are suffering from severe overcapacity, while other markets such as PTFE, PVDF, LiPF6 and HFOs are developing rapidly. Meanwhile, the battle is heating up between the HFC and natural refrigerant industries as China transitions away from HCFCs.

China Fluoride Materials Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire fluoride materials industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

The newsletter includes:



Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

This newsletter will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire fluoride materials industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption. It includes breaking news from China and abroad, the latest market data (price, import & export, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.), in-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, performance of Chinese producers, M&A, new technology, and expert commentary from industry insiders.

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the June issue specifically:

In June 2024, fluorite prices dropped slightly as downstream customers attempted to bargain under cost support. The upward momentum of R22 prices weakened in June 2024 as raw material prices kept stable and downstream customers were cautious about high prices.

Example of Monthly Intelligence (June 2024)



Headline

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

LiPF6 prices go down in June 2024

Extreme heat may occur in southern China in 2024

Company Dynamics

Haohua Chemical's purchase of Sinochem Lantian is approved by CSRC

High-end fluorine new material project of Zhongzhou New Materials

Kexin Chemical's fluorine-enriched inorganic salt project to be completed

Latest news of Zhejiang Yonghe

Hunan Fuqing's new energy material project

Luxi Chemical's high-end fluorine-enriched material project (phase I)

DFD's project of AHF by using hexafluorosilicic acid

Tinci Materials signs material supply agreement with CATL

DFD's electronic grade AHF project is completed

Wanzhong Weiye's fluorochemical project

Political Factor

Fluorochemical enterprises adjust refrigerant quotas

NDRC issues Catalogue of Encouraging Industries in Western China

Technology

Dongyue Future reveals ETFE patent

Zhuhai Lee & Man's FEC project is approved

Market Data Analysis

Fluorite prices slip in June 2024

AHF prices remained weak and stable in June 2024

AlF3 prices grow and then turn stable in June 2024

R22 prices rise slightly in June 2024

Import and Export

Import and export of major fluorochemicals in China in April 2024

Price Update Ex-works prices of major fluorochemicals in China in June 2024

For more information about this newsletter visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900