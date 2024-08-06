عربي


Sorbitol China Newsletter Service


8/6/2024 10:01:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorbitol China News 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This newsletter will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire sorbitol industry chain, from market dynamics to price update.
In terms of company performance, Huakang Pharma disclosed its financial results for 2023 and Q1 2024.
There are project updates: Jianyihong Biotech's 'sorbitol & maltitol production project' was completed and checked; Yusweet is stepping up construction of its 'functional sugar alcohol project'.
Regarding downstream sectors, the EI report of Nanyang Haobo's '200 t/a food additive project' was made public before approval. This project is planned to produce sorbitan monostearate (span 60) using liquid sorbitol as the main raw material.
In the export market, China exported 20,303.22 tonnes of sorbitol (down 20.49% MoM) valued at USD15,023,848 (down 19.21% MoM) to 61 countries and regions in April.
Example Intelligence

  • Headline
  • Editor's Note
  • Market Dynamics
  • Huakang Pharma performance briefing
  • Oral care products manufacturer Perfect increases stake in Weimeizi
  • Luwei Pharmaceutical planning vitamin C line maintenance
  • Northeast Pharm's vitamin C API receives CEP certificate
  • Analysis on China sorbitol exports in May 2024
  • Price Update
  • China's ex-works prices of sorbitol, June 2024

Companies Featured

  • Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Perfect Group Corp., Ltd.
  • Luwei Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
  • Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

