Global stock markets see significant turbulence over US recession fears

(MENAFN) Global stock markets are experiencing significant turbulence, fueled by growing concerns over a potential recession in the American and the US Federal Reserve’s delay in implementing an interest rate cut. Experts point out that these apprehensions have led to a widespread decline in major stock exchanges across the US, Asia, and Europe. The downward trend began on Friday and continued when markets reopened on Monday, affecting indices such as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Asia Dow, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, STOXX Europe 600, and the UK’s FTSE 100, along with markets in Spain, Germany, and Italy.



Grzegorz Drozdz, a market analyst at Conotoxia, described the current market turmoil as a “flash crash,” driven by the convergence of multiple negative news events. He explained that investors are reacting to concerns about an impending US recession and the Federal Reserve’s delayed response, compounded by the Bank of Japan’s departure from its zero interest rate policy. Despite the Fed signaling last week that an interest rate cut would likely occur in September, there is widespread anxiety that the central bank has been too slow in loosening its monetary policy.



The Federal Reserve had been expected to start lowering interest rates in the first half of the year. However, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have consistently emphasized the need for “greater confidence” that inflation is on track to reach the 2 percent target before taking action. This cautious approach has added to market uncertainties and fueled fears of economic stagnation.



Martin Wurm, a director at Moody’s Analytics, stressed that current inflation and unemployment data support the need for an interest rate cut by September. He warned that if the Fed maintains high rates for too long, it risks hindering economic expansion. Wurm emphasized that the FOMC’s decision will be data-driven and made based on the comprehensive economic outlook by September. This cautious stance by the Fed continues to shape investor sentiment and market movements, reflecting the delicate balance between controlling inflation and sustaining economic growth.

