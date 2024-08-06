Global markets rebound following significant selling pressure

(MENAFN) Concerns over a sharper-than-expected slowdown in US economic activity led to significant selling pressure in global markets on Monday. However, risk appetite rebounded on Tuesday, calming the markets. The heightened fears were partly due to speculation about the Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates soon, which fueled panic about the economic outlook and the Fed's control over the situation.



Analysts noted that an emergency rate cut by the Fed could be interpreted as a loss of control over the markets. They emphasized the importance of the Fed clearly communicating its short-term plans to prevent further market instability. Meanwhile, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the US service sector provided some relief in July. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the service sector PMI increased by 2.6 points to 51.4, aligning with market expectations.



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, in a Tuesday interview, commented on the current economic situation, suggesting that maintaining a restrictive policy stance doesn't make sense if the economy is weakening. He acknowledged that while recent employment numbers were weaker than expected, they did not signal an imminent recession. Goolsbee refrained from speculating on whether the Fed would hold an emergency meeting to cut interest rates, instead stating that all options, including rate hikes and cuts, remain on the table. These developments have led to strengthened forecasts for a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September.



In the Eurozone, economic indicators also showed signs of weakening. The composite PMI dropped from 50.9 in June to 50.2 in July, marking the lowest level in five months. The service sector PMI in the Eurozone fell from 52.8 in June to 51.9 in July, the lowest in four months. Germany saw its service sector PMI decrease from 53.1 in June to 52.5 in July, also a four-month low. Additionally, the region's Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in June but decreased by 3.2 percent annually. In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin saw a recovery, rising by 2.1 percent to USD55,506, despite a decline in technology stocks the previous day. Nvidia, a key player in the artificial intelligence rally, saw its shares fall by 6.36 percent.

