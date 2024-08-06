Turkish defense firms’ presence expands in Defense News Top 100

(MENAFN) The presence of Turkish defense firms in the prestigious Defense News Top 100 has grown, with the latest addition being Mechanical and Chemistry Industry Corp. (MKE) in 2024, bringing the total number of Turkish companies on the list to five. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for Türkiye’s defense industry, demonstrating its expanding influence and capabilities on the global stage.



Leading the pack among Turkish defense firms is Aselsan, which has made notable progress by climbing from the 47th position last year to the 42nd this year. This advancement highlights Aselsan's continuous growth and its strategic initiatives to strengthen its market position. Another key player, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), also achieved a significant leap, moving from the 58th rank to the 50th.



Roketsan, a prominent weapons manufacturer, recorded the most substantial jump among the Turkish companies, ascending from the 80th position to the 71st. This rapid rise is indicative of Roketsan's expanding capabilities and successful ventures in missile and rocket systems. The newest entrant, MKE, secured the 84th spot, marking its debut on the Defense News Top 100 list.



Additionally, the Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) saw an improvement, moving from the 100th rank last year to the 94th position. This progress signifies ASFAT's enhanced operational efficiency and its contributions to Türkiye's defense sector. On the global front, the top positions in the Defense News Top 100 were dominated by US-based Lockheed Martin, followed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and US firms RTX, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

