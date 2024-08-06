Littera Education And Reading Horizons Partner To Support Foundational Literacy For Grades 4+ Through Virtual Tutoring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of tutoring programs are designed to support young students as they learn to read; however, resources are more limited for students in grades 4 and up who still need explicit phonics and literacy instruction. To help districts support these students in developing their literacy skills, Littera Education and

Reading Horizons have partnered to provide a comprehensive, high-impact tutoring solution.

Littera's team of highly-trained virtual tutors will deliver 1:1 or small group sessions using Reading Horizons Elevate® and Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS). The Reading Horizons Elevate® program provides older developing readers and English Language Learners with knowledge of the structure of the English language and the skills for decoding and

spelling. Explicit instruction and connection to text significantly increase accuracy and automaticity while building reading fluency and comprehension. All materials and resources are specifically designed for older learners.

"We've been hearing from our district partners that students struggling in upper elementary and secondary subjects are often missing the foundational literacy skills necessary to access higher level content.," said Justin Serrano, CEO of Littera. "We're thrilled to be able to provide these students with tutoring support using curriculum that's specifically designed for older learners. Students won't be engaged if the content isn't age appropriate."

The Reading Horizons® method is based on Orton-Gillingham principles of instruction and is taught explicitly, systematically, and sequentially, building from the simplest concept to the more complex. Through explicit phonics instruction, Reading Horizons Elevate® helps older learners-of all cultural backgrounds and abilities-learn the skills required to read fluently.

"We know what a positive difference our curriculum has made on innumerable students in intervention settings. Unfortunately, schools often struggle with finding the resources necessary to provide ongoing support for older learners," said Chief Strategy Officer, Stephanie Myers. "High-impact tutoring is an effective and sustainable solution. We're excited about the impact we can have on students' lives by combining our science-based curriculum with this evidence-based delivery model."

About Reading Horizons

Reading Horizons empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy with effective, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction that helps all students achieve reading proficiency. For over 40 years, Reading Horizons has continuously aligned its simple instructional method with advancements in the science of reading. The company supports school districts, schools, frontline administrators and educators, and most importantly, students, with ongoing, synergistic partnerships, serving as a trusted, innovative foundational literacy partner.

About Littera

Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 schools and districts by supporting any student, subject, schedule, or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum integrations, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, schools can reach every learner with individualized support. For information, visit

.

CONTACT: Jacky Poulos, [email protected]

SOURCE Littera Education