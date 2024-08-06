(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALAMO, Calif. and RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C Infinity Solutions LLC today announced the completion of its merger with Corgibytes LLC, a software development services leader specializing in modernizing and maintaining custom software applications. Corgibytes clients and engineers will join C Infinity Solutions and continue services under the C Infinity brand.

C Infinity and Corgibytes share a passion for designing, building, modernizing, scaling, and maintaining exceptional custom software. Over the past year, C Infinity has developed client and engineer focused capabilities to deliver incredible software for their client's most strategic projects. Over the past decade, Corgibytes has developed a unique niche in the software modernization and maintenance space, elevating the importance of empathy and effective communication to software excellence and coining the term "menders" for software engineers focused on remodeling software applications. The distinctive, empathy-driven approach to software modernization that Corgibytes pioneered led to more stable, scalable, and secure software systems by stabilizing infrastructure, adding test coverage, refactoring, documentation, upgrades, and paying down tech debt.

C Infinity completes merger with Corgibytes

With this integration, C Infinity will enhance its ability to provide leading modernization and maintenance capabilities to further capitalize on their custom software development strategy, design, and build capabilities, while adding highly skilled engineers to their team from the United States, Canada, and South America, complementing their teams in North America and Latin America.



"The completion of this merger is a huge step forward for C Infinity, our Clients, and Engineers, and allows us to add new modernization and maintenance capabilities to our service offerings," said Chris Coughlan, Founder and CEO of C Infinity Solutions. "Our clients have made it clear that the ability to both build new software capabilities and modernize and optimize their existing software are core to their growth strategies. With Corgibytes' expertise and tooling in the modernization and maintenance space, we are confident in our ability to be a full-service software development partner to our enterprise, growth, and startup clients."

Organizations today are balancing the need to respond to new market opportunities with custom software solutions while continuing to enhance their current software solutions. Enterprises and growth companies need reliable, proven, and value-driven strategies to build exciting new software products for their clients while continuing to add new capabilities to their existing product lines.

"Corgibytes engineers have a unique fondness for legacy code, so much so that we created a term for ourselves - Menders. During our time collaborating with the C Infinity team and their clients, we were struck by our shared values and commitment to our clients and our engineers, and the capabilities they were delivering," said M. Scott Ford, Co-Founder and Chief Code Whisperer at Corgibytes. "As a team, we are excited that we'll have the opportunity to continue serving our clients and engineers along with C Infinity. In C Infinity we found a partner that shared our vision for the future of software development and demonstrated the client focus and engineer-centered mindset that we value. Our clients and engineers will be in great hands with C Infinity."

About C Infinity Solutions LLC

C Infinity is a technology consulting and digital engineering services firm that serves enterprise, growth, and startup clients to design, build, modernize, and maintain exceptional digital products and software capabilities. With team members in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and Argentina, C Infinity delivers work through its four service areas - Innovate, Flex, Focus, and Advisory.



About Corgibytes

Corgibytes LLC, since 2008, has been building software and adding value to software applications through modernization and maintenance - joyfully remodeling software applications to be more stable, scalable, and secure.

SOURCE C Infinity Solutions