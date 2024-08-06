Austin Air Systems Launches Compact 'It' Personal Air Purifier For Portable, Reliable Clean Air Anywhere

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, North America's premier of clinically tested

HEPA air purification technology, today announced the launch of its new Austin "it" personal air purifier , one of the strongest portable units of its size available to consumers. Compact and travel-sized, the Austin "it" provides high-quality air purification with a design that's been trusted by schools, hospitals and homes worldwide for decades.

The Austin "it" provides peace of mind for a wide range of air quality concerns in personal spaces. Capturing up to 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, viruses, and allergen, the Austin "it" features a 360-degree intake system, pulling air from all sides and filtering contaminants through a medical-grade HEPA filter.

Weighing just 11 pounds, the Austin "it" is made from durable steel and fits discreetly on a desk or tabletop, delivering a constant stream of purified air with minimal noise.

"Every day, hundreds of thousands of people rely on Austin Air's proven technology to protect against airborne viruses, assist with chemical sensitivities, and get relief from asthma or allergy symptoms. We're launching the Austin 'it' to make this critical protection available on the go," said Lauren McMillan, President of Austin Air Systems. "It reflects our commitment to making high-quality air purification accessible. This provides clean air anywhere, no matter how busy life gets."

Made in the USA, the Austin "it" is ideal for improving air quality in personal spaces and can enhance concentration and productivity at work while alleviating allergy symptoms and respiratory issues. Its compact design also makes it perfect for travel.

Additionally, the optional VOC Carbon Wrap can be added to adsorb chemicals, gases, and VOCs, or organic chemicals that easily evaporate into the air. VOCs are found in products such as paints, varnishes, cleaning supplies, pesticides, building materials, and furnishings. Common VOCs include benzene, formaldehyde, and toluene. The VOC Carbon Wrap is also an added layer of protection for individuals with asthma, COPD, long-haul COVID-19, or mold concerns.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality, making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants for consumers worldwide. Learn more: .

