(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOMBALL, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1876 Partners Fund I, LP ("1876 Partners"), today announced the of Maverick

Document Signings, ("Mavsign"), the leader in remote document closing, fraud detection and fraud mitigation services for motor vehicle dealerships in the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mavsign to the

1876 Partners

team," said Managing Partner, Robert Burnett. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to leverage our industry knowledge with Mavsign's expertise, technology, and

established market presence. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders."

Mavsign has

earned

a

robust

reputation

over the

past

17

years as

a

pioneer

in

remote vehicle transactions,

assisting

dealers to

streamline closings

and

mitigate

fraudulent

transactions with

its

VerifyID technology.

Additionally, Mavsign provides the largest mobile notary network with 13,500 validated notaries and 3,500 active notaries covering every state in tandem with its industry leading technology. The

company's commitment

to

innovation

and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly

with 1876

Partners' core

values

and

long-term

vision.

Mavsign

President,

Jeff

Eichelberger

said, "I

am excited

for

what

tomorrow holds

for

Maverick.

I know

it

is

in

great

and

capable

hands."

As part of the integration process, 1876 Partners and Mavsign will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. Both companies are committed to maintaining their strong relationships and continuing to deliver exceptional service. "We are looking forward to working with this exciting team to continue Mavsign's ability to bring dealers current and exciting new services to protect, build profit, and enhance the customer experience," said Mavsign Vice President, Thane

Nyo.

Colonnade

Securities

LLC

acted

as

financial advisor to Mavsign.

About

Maverick Document

Signings,

Inc.: Mavsign secures remote closings of financial contracts for automotive dealerships using digital contracting tools, personalized solutions and innovative remote signing services for fast, secure and accurate transactions. Established in 2007,

Mavsign has a history of excellence and is the industry leader in the provision of these services. Please

visit

us

at

.

About 1876 Partners: 1876 Partners is an emerging lower middle market buyout firm driven to partner with successful B2B software and technology companies, to generate value for its investors and broad value for the American economy. The company is headquartered in Tomball,

Texas. For more information, please contact us at [email protected]

or

see

our

website at

About Colonnade Securities LLC: Colonnade Securities is a leading investment bank

focused on the business services and financial services industries with proven M&A expertise advising

large

institutions,

private equity

firms, and entrepreneurs on over $10 billion in transactions since 1999.

