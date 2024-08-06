(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TOMBALL, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1876 Partners Fund I, LP ("1876 Partners"), today announced the Acquisition of Maverick
Document Signings, Inc. ("Mavsign"), the technology leader in remote document closing, fraud detection and fraud mitigation services for motor vehicle dealerships in the United States.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mavsign to the
1876 Partners
team," said Managing Partner, Robert Burnett. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to leverage our industry knowledge with Mavsign's expertise, technology, and
established market presence. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders."
Mavsign has
earned
a
robust
reputation
over the
past
17
years as
a
pioneer
in
remote vehicle transactions,
assisting
dealers to
streamline closings
and
mitigate
fraudulent
transactions with
its
VerifyID technology.
Additionally, Mavsign provides the largest mobile notary network with 13,500 validated notaries and 3,500 active notaries covering every state in tandem with its industry leading technology. The
company's commitment
to
innovation
and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly
with 1876
Partners' core
values
and
long-term
vision.
Mavsign
President,
Jeff
Eichelberger
said, "I
am excited
for
what
tomorrow holds
for
Maverick.
I know
it
is
in
great
and
capable
hands."
As part of the integration process, 1876 Partners and Mavsign will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. Both companies are committed to maintaining their strong relationships and continuing to deliver exceptional service. "We are looking forward to working with this exciting team to continue Mavsign's ability to bring dealers current and exciting new services to protect, build profit, and enhance the customer experience," said Mavsign Vice President, Thane
Nyo.
Colonnade
Securities
LLC
acted
as
financial advisor to Mavsign.
About
Maverick Document
Signings,
Inc.: Mavsign secures remote closings of financial contracts for automotive dealerships using digital contracting tools, personalized solutions and innovative remote signing services for fast, secure and accurate transactions. Established in 2007,
Mavsign has a history of excellence and is the industry leader in the provision of these services. Please
visit
us
at
.
About 1876 Partners: 1876 Partners is an emerging lower middle market buyout firm driven to partner with successful B2B software and technology companies, to generate value for its investors and broad value for the American economy. The company is headquartered in Tomball,
Texas. For more information, please contact us at [email protected]
or
see
our
website at
About Colonnade Securities LLC: Colonnade Securities is a leading investment bank
focused on the business services and financial services industries with proven M&A expertise advising
large
institutions,
private equity
firms, and entrepreneurs on over $10 billion in transactions since 1999.
