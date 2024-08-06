Menlo Microsystems Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract To Develop Advanced Circuit Breakers For Defense Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ideal Switch® delivers efficient, sustainable, and reliable results for high-voltage power control

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Microsystems (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for bringing its Ideal Switch® to market, has been awarded a contract by the Department of Defense's (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Menlo Micro will develop a first of its kind, high-current advanced circuit breaker for power distribution for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program's Advanced Innovation Pipeline (ATIP) Program. Menlo Micro was selected from a field of companies competing for the contract through DIU's rigorous vendor selection process.

Throughout the project, Menlo Micro will provide building blocks to be converted into a hybrid Ideal Switch® architecture to switch up to 1kVDC/10kADC for U.S. Navy electrical systems. Upon project completion, 100A power building blocks will be assembled and tested for future integration into advanced circuit breakers for the DoD.

This breakthrough circuit breaker solution will feature more reliable state-of-the-art performance in a much smaller form factor, compared to traditional circuit breakers. This new circuit breaker solution uses Menlo Micro's high-power MM9200 SMT Ideal Switch®, combined with a solid-state switch. It will enable high efficiency hot-switch solutions with SWaP that is up to 5X smaller, 4X lighter, and with less complicated external cooling and heatsinking solutions than the old generation solutions based on mechanical switches. This novel circuit breaker also provides fast dI/dT switching for better reliability, lower maintenance, and 5X lower surge current. Because of the ultra-low resistivity contacts, the Ideal Switch® offers substantial efficiency advantages when compared to other semiconductor solutions and Electro-Mechanical relays. Through its unique design, the advanced circuit breaker can interrupt a circuit more than 10 times faster than a mechanical breaker.

“The 1kV / 10kA circuit breaker solution using Menlo Micro's technology will be groundbreaking and the first evolution in the circuit breaker field in decades. We look forward to our partnership with the U.S. Navy demonstrating the scalability of these advanced circuit breakers,” said Russ Garcia, Chief Executive Officer at Menlo Microsystems.“Menlo Micro's high-current solution offers vastly improved performance, protection, and reliability that will not only drastically change power control for defense ground, air and sea vessels, but will revolutionize power control in buildings, microgrids, and other energy distribution applications. We understand the greater energy efficiency goals the DoD is targeting for powering the future and look forward to supporting their initiatives.”

About Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

Menlo Microsystems is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch® eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Microsystems is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power dissipation, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT (Internet of Things), and test and measurement.

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD) to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago and inside the Pentagon, DIU is the Department's gateway to leading technology companies across the country.

