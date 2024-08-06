Delve Health Partners With Strados Labs To Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring In Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delve and Strados Labs partner to make research more accessible, accurate, and patient-centric

Making Clinical Trials Virtually Unstoppable

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delve Health, a leader in decentralized clinical trial solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Strados Labs, an innovator in respiratory health technology. This collaboration aims to enhance remote patient monitoring capabilities in clinical trials, making research more accessible, accurate, and patient-centric.Advancing Remote Monitoring SolutionsDelve Health has been at the forefront of decentralized clinical trials, providing innovative solutions that make clinical research more efficient and patient-friendly. By partnering with Strados Labs, known for their advanced respiratory health monitoring technology, Delve Health will integrate Strados' state-of-the-art devices into their platform. This integration will enable precise and continuous monitoring of respiratory health, a critical component in many clinical trials.Enhanced Remote Patient MonitoringDelve Health will provide advanced remote monitoring capabilities to clinical trials with Strados Labs' RESPTM biosensor and remote monitoring platform. This technology will allow researchers, doctors, and pharmaceutical companies to gather real-time respiratory data from trial participants. This capability ensures continuous, accurate monitoring of respiratory metrics such as lung sounds, cough frequency, and respiratory rate, providing invaluable insights for clinical research. Additionally, this integration will make it easier for researchers to utilize the Strados device alongside other connected health devices, streamlining the data collection process.Improving Accessibility and ConvenienceTraditional clinical trials often require participants to make frequent visits to clinical sites, posing a significant burden and barrier to participation. With Strados' connected devices, participants can monitor their respiratory health remotely, from the comfort of their homes. This not only makes clinical trials more convenient and accessible but also improves participant compliance and data accuracy.Enhancing Compliance and Automating EngagementDelve Health's partnership with Strados Labs will significantly improve participant compliance by providing user-friendly, connected devices for remote monitoring. Additionally, Delve Health offers a platform to automate participant engagement, ensuring regular communication, reminders, and support throughout the clinical trial. This automation enhances participant retention and ensures high-quality data collection, making it easier for researchers to manage compliance and retention effectively.Aligning with FDA GuidelinesThe FDA has been advocating for the use of digital health technologies to enhance data accuracy and patient engagement in clinical research. The integration of Strados Labs' remote monitoring technology aligns with these guidelines, ensuring that Delve Health's decentralized trials meet and exceed regulatory standards. This partnership provides robust, real-time data that adheres to FDA requirements, promoting higher standards in clinical research.Promoting Equitable ResearchEnsuring diversity and inclusion in clinical trials is a major challenge. Many populations are underrepresented in clinical research due to logistical and socio-economic barriers. By leveraging Strados' user-friendly respiratory monitoring devices, Delve Health can reach a more diverse participant pool. This approach democratizes access to clinical trials and ensures that research findings are more representative of the entire population.About Delve HealthDelve Health is a pioneer in decentralized clinical trials, dedicated to making clinical research more efficient, patient-centric, and accessible. Their innovative solutions streamline the clinical trial process, ensuring high-quality data collection and improved patient outcomes.About Strados LabsStrados Labs is a leader in respiratory health technology, known for their award-winning RESPTM biosensor and remote monitoring platform. Their products are designed to provide continuous, accurate monitoring of respiratory health metrics, empowering users and healthcare professionals with actionable health insights.

