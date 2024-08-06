Zigly celebrated “International Happy Pets Day” on 4th Aug Pan-India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 5th August 2024: Zigly, India’s premier tech-enabled omni-channel Pet care brand from Cosmo First Limited, celebrated the first-ever International Happy Pets Day (IHPD) celebration, that took place on August 4th, 2024. This landmark event, coincided with Friendship Day, aimed to celebrate the extraordinary bond between humans and their four-legged companions while promoting responsible Pet parenting.



The day-long festivities held across 23 experience centres in 11 cities, featured a host of engaging activities for both pets and pet parents. Attendees participated in interactive pet yoga sessions, fun quizzes and animal trivia, photo opportunities with professional pet photographers, free health check-ups and anti-rabies vaccinations for pets, live entertainment, and meet-and-greet sessions with popular Pet influencers. All participants received exclusive goodie bags.



A highlight of IHPD was the launch of Zigly's innovative “Happy Pet Index”, a comprehensive tool designed to measure and monitor pet health beyond standard vaccinations. This ground-breaking initiative aims to set a new standard in pet care and well-being. Several initiatives were also planned online at



Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First & Zigly stated, “International Happy Pets Day represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance the lives of pets and pet parents. By launching the Happy Pet Index, we are not just celebrating the joy pets bring to our lives, but also providing a tangible way to ensure their ongoing health and happiness. This event embodies Zigly's commitment to fostering a community dedicated to responsible and joyful pet parenting.”



While Zigly currently operates in India, IHPD reflects the company's global vision for pet care. Collaborations with international brands underscore the event's worldwide significance and promise to bring a diverse range of products and experiences to attendees. Pet parents and animal lovers were invited to join this unforgettable celebration of the human-animal bond. Each participant had the opportunity to create a lasting memory with their pet through complimentary paw print keepsakes.







MENAFN06082024005232011781ID1108522835