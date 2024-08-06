Orient Insurance KSA appoints Turki Bin Mamdouh Alshahrani as new CEO

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 2024- Orient Insurance, the largest listed insurer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a part of Al-Futtaim Group, has appointed Mr Turki Bin Mamdouh Alshahrani as the Chief Executive Officer of its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) branch.

With a distinguished career spanning the insurance industry, Mr. Alshahrani brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role. His proven track record in driving innovation, digital transformation, and business growth is set to propel Orient Insurance Saudi Arabia to new heights.

In his previous role, Mr Alshahrani served as the Deputy CEO and Chief of Operations of Allianz Saudi Arabia, where he pioneered innovation and digitalisation, while driving profitability, growth, and customer satisfaction. He has also served as the Chief of Operations and Chief Broking Officer at Aon Risk Solutions Saudi Arabia, where he nurtured strategic relationships with clients and partners, both regionally and internationally.

Omer Elamin, the president of Orient Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Turki Bin Mamdouh Alshahrani to Orient Insurance Family. He is a distinguished insurance professional and boasts an exemplary track record of leading regional insurance businesses to success.”

“His exceptional leadership qualities and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Mr Elamin added.

Mr Alshahrani, a Saudi national, holds a master's degree in insurance and risk management from Cass Business School, London and is a Chartered Insurance Practitioner, which exemplifies his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. He is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Orient Insurance’s vision and goals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leveraging the expertise gained from his meritorious professional career and exceptional educational qualifications.





