Dstillery Integrates With Onetag For AI-Powered Ad Targeting Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leader in AI ad targeting, today announced its audience solutions are now seamlessly integrated with AI-powered curation platform, Onetag . The strategic partnership brings Dstillery's patented data science to brands and agencies using the Onetag Smart Curation platform, driving exceptional campaign effectiveness and precision.

Through this integration, publishers and advertisers can now effortlessly access Dstillery's Pre-built models using ID-free® technology through private marketplaces (PMPs) offered on the Onetag platform. Dstillery's high-performing, ready-to-activate pre-built models drive qualified reach, powered by behavioral, demographic, search-based, and partner data. For advertisers looking for a personalized approach, Dstillery's customizable, easy-to-activate Custom Built models are available upon request.

ID-free is a first-of-its-kind targeting technology that delivers scale and privacy for programmatic ad campaigns. The patented technology predicts the value of an impression to a brand without any knowledge of the user's identity, reshaping the landscape for advertisers seeking effective and privacy-safe targeting.



"Dstillery is a recognised leader in AI-powered targeting, so it is great to be able to open up their technology to our customers," said Filippo Gramigna, co-CEO at Onetag . "The combination of Dstillery's audience solutions with Onetag's Smart Curation technology is a powerful one for advertisers, enabling them to reach new users at scale at all stages of the funnel in a privacy-first, sustainable way that all but eliminates waste in the programmatic ecosystem."

"To stay competitive in the rapidly evolving adtech landscape, advertisers must adopt innovative solutions that leverage the latest advancements in technology and data science," said Evan Hills, Chief Commercial Officer at Dstillery . "Our partnership with Onetag is a game-changer, allowing us to leverage our AI innovations and ID-free technology to deliver unparalleled targeting precision and privacy. This integration not only broadens our market reach but also empowers advertisers to achieve superior campaign performance, efficiency, and user engagement."

Dstillery's latest integration follows its recent collaboration with Similarweb , which leverages trusted insights into website usage across the internet to enhance the AI technology behind ID-free. Renowned for pioneering data science and AI in audience targeting solutions, Dstillery leads the adtech industry with 21 secured patents. The company's commitment to technological advancement is evident, garnering recognition from major industry publications and associations including AdExchanger, Adweek, Ad Age, Digiday, Business Intelligence Group, Fast Company, and IAB Tech Lab.

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 21 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest technology, ID-free ® , is patented, privacy-safe behavioral targeting that can reach any display ad impression and can be used with any Dstillery product. Our premier user segment product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that refreshes hundreds of millions of users every 24 hours to deliver the best performance.

Onetag Smart Curation provides your co-pilot for better media performance.

Our programmatic deal platform and AI-powered technology deliver more effective digital advertising for the open internet, harnessing deeper placement level intelligence to achieve your business outcomes. We feed every DSP with curated, high performing impressions from over 2,000 directly integrated publishers, using real-time data without cookies. We filter out all the wastage and optimize to deliver only high attention and uncluttered inventory, contextual relevance and engaged users.

