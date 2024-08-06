AFP INDUSTRIES, INC. JOINS GROWING NETWORK OF ELECTRIFICATION EXPERTS AT VANGUARD® COMMERCIAL POWER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton, a leading provider of power solutions for compact equipment, is proud to announce

AFP Industries, Inc. (AFP) as the most recent addition to the VanguardTM Battery Partner program . AFP is a fluid power and distributor of products for equipment that leverages hydraulics, pneumatics and electrical controls.

Over the past three years, Vanguard has added 14 companies to its Battery Partner program to help eliminate barriers for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that don't have the resources or staff to dedicate to electrification. By aligning with solutions providers across North America, Vanguard is able to reach more OEMs in niche markets that are eager to bring electric options to market but may not know how and where to start.

"We're thrilled to welcome AFP Industries, Inc., to our Battery Technology Partner program," said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "AFP's specialized knowledge and customer base complement our power application experience and battery product offerings. Together, we'll continue to drive innovation in compact equipment electrification."

Based in Richmond, Virginia and with offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and East Tennessee, AFP serves industrial processing and manufacturing customers, mobile equipment operators and mobile and industrial OEMs. The company specializes in helping these customers transition traditionally engine-driven hydraulic systems to battery power.

" We're excited to partner with Vanguard and integrate their products and technology with our customer's vehicle electrification needs," said Pat Wynne, VP of Sales at AFP. "Vanguard's experience in power application coupled with its wide battery product offerings and commitment to the compact equipment market will go a long way in helping us better serve our customers."

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. Vanguard recently extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years * on its entire lineup of Lithium-Ion batteries.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

About AFP Industries, Inc.

AFP Industries, Inc. was founded in 1971 and has consistently served customers' Motion & Control needs in the Southeast since that time through implementation of hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, and fluid connector technologies. Our presence has expanded with retail and sales operations in 12 locations throughout the Southeast. We provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers using the technologies we represent.



