Calamp Launches Inventory Manager For Seamless Device Deployments

The Inventory Manager offers comprehensive oversight of all ordered products, simplifying the provisioning process before devices are even turned on. This enhancement ensures businesses can operate more efficiently and confidently, with real-time visibility from shipment to activation.

Key Features of Inventory Manager:



Centralized Inventory System : View and track real-time device inventory directly in the Admin portal. Hold devices in the "Inventory" location until activation in the desired region (CTC US or CTC EU).

Streamlined Order Management : Access current and past purchase orders in one view. Stay informed about device shipments with comprehensive tracking and essential details like serial numbers, firmware versions, and SIM details. Automatic Device Onboarding : Enjoy a hassle-free process with automatic device registration. Pre-queue Over-The-Air (OTA) software downloads for seamless integration and deployment.



“We developed the Inventory Manager in response to valuable customer feedback,” said Paul Washicko, Senior Vice President, Product Management at CalAmp.“By centralizing inventory information and automating key processes, we're helping our customers save time and simplify the management of their IoT devices.”

The Inventory Manager eliminates the need for chasing down emails or notes for tracking numbers or ESNs, offering centralized access to order details and simplifying the management process. This feature is part of CalAmp's ongoing mission to enhance the customer experience and provide practical tools that empower businesses to make informed decisions and drive productivity.

For more information about the Inventory Manager and to schedule a demo, please visit or contact your CalAmp representative.

