Consumer Genius USA Fuels Growth In Insurance & Healthcare Sectors, Plans Affiliate Network Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Genius USA Logo

Consumer Genius USA further expands into the USA Lead Generation Space

Consumer Genius USA expands Lead Generation presence with continued focus in the US Healthcare providing leads, clicks and calls to US Healthcare Firms

- Paul Hadzoglou

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Genius USA, the US Division of Consumer Genius Inc., is proud to announce its continued expansion in the Insurance and Healthcare sectors, providing leads and calls to healthcare providers Nationwide. Since its establishment, Consumer Genius USA has been dedicated to serving the US market by providing high-quality leads and calls to a wide range of financial institutions, law firms, insurance companies, and healthcare firms through digital advertising on social media and online platforms.

Consumer Genius USA has positioned itself as a leading force in connecting the nation's largest firms with valuable leads and calls, driving growth and innovation in these pivotal sectors. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the unique needs of each industry, the company has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to expand their client base and make a meaningful impact.

"Our mission at Consumer Genius USA is to empower our clients in the Insurance and Healthcare sectors with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape," says Paul Hadzoglou, President at Consumer Genius USA "Through our targeted digital advertising campaigns, we have consistently delivered outstanding results, helping our clients secure new business opportunities and achieve their growth objectives."

Consumer Genius USA's success can be attributed to its cutting-edge approach to digital advertising, data-driven strategies, and a dedicated team of experts who are committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends. By leveraging the power of social media and online platforms, the company has facilitated valuable connections between consumers and industry leaders, resulting in significant ROI for its clients.

Consumer Genius USA also announce the imminent launch of its very own Affiliate Network Platform within which it will house all of its publishers and affiliates allowing for a seamless integration into all its owned and operated offers.“The launch of our own network is a natural transition in the evolution of our Firm” Says Paul.“We look forward to announcing the details of the Network over the coming weeks”.

About Consumer Genius USA

Consumer Genius USA is the US Division of Consumer Genius Inc., established in 2020 to cater to the US market. The company specializes in providing leads and calls to financial institutions, law firms, insurance companies, and healthcare firms through digital advertising on social media and online platforms. With a focus on the Insurance, Healthcare, and Legal sectors, Consumer Genius USA Inc. is dedicated to driving growth and success for its clients with a core focus on performance marketing.

For more information or for Media Inquiries please email ...

Paul Hadzoglou

Consumer Genius

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram