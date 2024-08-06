Caretech Marks 25 Years And Appoints New COO To Lead Expansion And Excellence In Non-Medical Home Care Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kerin Zuger, Caretech's Newly Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Caretech Celebrates 25th Year in Service and Appoints Kerin Zuger as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Expansion and Excellence in Non-Medical Home Care Services

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caretech, a leading independent provider of non-medical home care services , is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerin Zuger as Chief Operating Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the industry, Kerin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth through operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and innovation solutions.

Kerin joins Caretech at a pivotal time as the company continues to elevate its care management function, expand its footprint, and enhance its service offerings to meet the growing demand for high-quality home care. In this role, she will oversee all operational aspects, including marketing, service delivery, strategic planning, and organizational development, ensuring that Caretech continues to provide exceptional care to its clients, while supporting and developing qualified, mission-driven caregivers.

"Caretech is dedicated to improving the lives of our clients by offering compassionate and reliable home care services," said Prateek Aneja, President of Caretech and Founder of Infinitive Capital. "With Zuger's extensive experience, passion and leadership, we are confident in our ability to achieve new levels of excellence and growth. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team."

"I am excited to join Caretech and contribute to its mission of delivering top-notch home care services with quality, reliable care," said Zuger. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Caretech to build on the strong foundation already in place and to drive innovation and growth in our operations."

Caretech is known for its comprehensive range of non-medical home care services, including personal care, companionship, and household assistance. With a dedicated team of both family caregivers and third party caregivers, Caretech has become a trusted partner for families and Care Managers seeking reliable and compassionate home care solutions.

For more information about Caretech and its services, please visit caretechinc .

About Caretech: Caretech is a premier provider of non-medical home care services, committed to enhancing the quality of life for its clients through compassionate and professional care. With a focus on personalized service and a dedication to excellence, Caretech brings care to their clients through a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each individual client. Caretech is an independent, non-franchised company servicing all counties in Nebraska and Iowa, and accepts all forms of payment.

