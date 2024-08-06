stc Group signs strategic partnership with Nexthink

(MENAFN- S Factor) KSA – August 6, 2024: stc Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Nexthink, a global leader in Digital Employee Experience management. This partnership will support in implementing digital employee experience (DEX) management solutions to enhance stc Group service delivery and retain its position as a world-class digital leader.

stc Group is a global digital enabler, comprising 13 subsidiaries across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. The Group has diversified its offer over the years and is now a provider of innovative digital products and solutions, encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment.

This collaboration with Nexthink, a leader in user experience will allow stc Group to have real-time visibility into their entire IT environment - enabling the company to proactively identify and resolve IT issues, optimise performance, improve employee retention and enhance the overall digital workplace experience for employees. Since the implementation, stc Group improved their DEX scores by over 50% - resulting in fewer ticket escalations, faster issue resolution by 20% and happier, more productive employees.

Hady Medhat, Regional Director and KSA Country Manager, Nexthink said, "We are excited to announce that we are one of stc Group’s primary technology partners as they embark on a transformative journey towards a digital-driven future. Our DEX solution has a unique position to empower stc Group in achieving its growth objectives by offering complete end-to-end employee-centric visibility, AI-driven diagnostics and automation capabilities. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the telecom industry and deliver exceptional value to stc Group’s customers and employees."

With Nexthink's DEX solution at its core, stc Group is poised to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.





