Uddhav Thackeray's Visit To Delhi Exemplifies His Helplessness: Shiv Sena

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson, Sanjay Nirupam, on Tuesday strongly criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his three-day visit to Delhi, saying that it exemplifies his helplessness as he is bowing to the high command purely out of a desire for power.

“The country remembers the time when national leaders sought discussions at Matoshree during the era of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Nirupam.

“While Pune and Nashik are grappling with floods, the state's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has been actively involved in relief efforts and measures for the flood victims. He even cancelled his tour to Delhi to focus on the crisis,” said Nirupam.

He criticised Thackeray for being preoccupied with his ambition for the Chief Minister's post, prioritising it over addressing the flood situation.

Nirupam further highlighted the internal strife within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, noting the fierce competition among its leaders for the chief ministerial position.

He mentioned that despite the improbability of them forming the government, leaders such as Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, and Aaditya Thackeray were all vying for the top spot.

“Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Delhi is an attempt to position himself as the chief contender for the chief ministership within the MVA,” he said.

Nirupam said that the NCP(SP) chief was unlikely to endorse Thackeray for the role, leading him to seek support from other leaders within the INDIA bloc to exert pressure on Sharad Pawar.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Shirsat have also slammed Thackeray for his Delhi visit.

On the Waqf Board issue, Nirupam stated that, after the Indian Army and the Railways, the Waqf Board controls the most swathes of land, with nearly eight lakh acres under its jurisdiction.

He accused land mafia of exploiting the Waqf Board and looting land worth crores of rupees under the guise of religion.

“The Central government has introduced the Waqf Board Amendment Bill to bring transparency to its functioning, but this has faced opposition from the INDIA bloc. Why has Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on a Bill aimed at preventing the looting of the Waqf Board, which is depleting the nation's wealth?” he asked.

He noted that the Sachar Commission, appointed during Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, had recommended amendments to the Waqf Board Act, but the Congress ignored these suggestions and granted arbitrary powers to the Waqf Board.

This oversight is now being addressed by the National Democratic Alliance government, he said.