Manaseer Introduces the Newly Enhanced "Nashmi" Cement

August – Amman

Manaseer Industrial Complex, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, has launched an enhanced version of its cement product entitled “Nashmi” to the local and regional markets. This product lineup consists of three Portland cement products that are multi-functional and effective for different usages in the and building sector due to its compliance to the highest international standards of quality, serving the sector with a wide range of important features and characteristics.

Emerging from the heart of Jordan, “Nashmi” cement's enhanced version is a testament to Manaseer Group’s unwavering commitment to the evolving demands of the construction sector. This launch marks the Group’s stride towards offering superior quality products that align with contemporary standards, effectively catering to the escalating needs of both local and regional markets. “Nashmi” cement distinguishes itself as an environmentally conscious choice, thoughtfully designed in adherence to green principles. The product aim is to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts linked with cement production and usage. Furthermore, “Nashmi” cement boasts 100% locally sourced components that meet the highest standards in the industry. This exceptional product has been bestowed with three ISO certifications for global standards and has earned the Quality Mark from the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, further affirming its commitment to excellence.

"Nashmi” cement is ideal for use in all stages of construction, including reinforced concrete, the manufacture of cement products, tiles, and bricks. It has proven its reliability in all regions compared to other cement products, as it is designed to be more heat-resistant, making it suitable for hot areas as it helps prevent concrete cracks. The "Nashmi” cement comes in three varieties: Portland Pozzolana Cement, Ordinary Portland Cement, and Portland White Cement.

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Industrial Complex (formerly Modern Cement and Mining Company, is a subsidiary of Manaseer Group that was established in 2008 and began production in 2011. The MIC provides high-quality products in various sector, including building materials construction chemicals, the essential minerals used in key industries, mineral-based fertilizers, and Feedstock supplements, all offered in the best quality to its customers at the local, regional, and global levels. The operations at the MIC are based on important values that consider health and safety, environment and society, innovation, integrity, and respect. The MIC won ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications and it consists of more than 750 employees covering an area of approximately 4 square kilometers.

